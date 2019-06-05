Lubrizol entrusts Azelis to further grow their personal care markets in Greece

Appointed preferred distribution partner for rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, sensory modifiers, conditioning agents and more for

ANTWERP, ANTWERP, BELGIUM, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azelis, a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, is delighted to announce the extension of an existing partnership with Lubrizol, provider of speciality chemicals to industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol has appointed Azelis as its preferred distribution partner for rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, sensory modifiers, conditioning agents and more for the personal care market in Greece.Highlights & rationale• Azelis announces an extension of the existing partnership with Lubrizol for the personal care market in Greece.• The new agreement builds further on an existing collaboration in other parts of Europe.• This mandate extension is consistent with Azelis’ corporate strategy of organic growth with selected strategic partners.Lubrizol further consolidates its distribution network and expands the existing cooperation with Azelis in Europe to include Greece. This appointment adds to the current preferred distribution partnership in a number of European countries that the two companies have enjoyed for more than 8 years.Stefan Van Strydonck, Business Director Lubrizol EMEA, says: “As a recognition of the successful partnership between Lubrizol and Azelis elsewhere and in efforts to optimise our route to market, we have extended the distribution partnership to Greece, keeping the best possible service to our customers at the core of that decision. We are confident that the unique combination of technical expertise and innovation capabilities of Azelis will result in further growth of our business.”Malgorzata Makowka, the Azelis Group Principal Manager Lubrizol, comments: “Lubrizol’s high-quality products are complementary to the current portfolio we have and hence will enable us to offer a complete lateral value chain in Greece too. The partnership extension is an important confirmation of our efforts and focus on innovation so far and a motivation for our teams to continue providing the best possible and fully integrated set of services.”Azelis creates value with and for its partners by turning ideas into market-leading solutions that drive growth. The group offers its customers innovative formulations that address stringent market requirements and consumer trends. Through its 15 Personal Care application laboratories worldwide and experienced, market focused sales teams, the company continues to win innovation and excellence awards, including the PCHi Fountain Award and Personal Care & Cosmetics Innovation Award in China earlier this year, as well as the Silver Make Up Bar Award at in-cosmetics Global 2019 in France, to name only the most recent ones.



