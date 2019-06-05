Registration opens for the 5th Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference and Active Protection Systems Focus Day

5th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability

SMi reports: The 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Active Protection Systems Focus Day returns this Autumn in London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 5th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference and Active Protection Systems Focus Day will return to London between the 12th- 14th November 2019.As the only armoured vehicle conference dedicated to the area of survivability, the 2019 event will gather programme managers, capability directors, and commanders from the military, and senior engineers, chief scientists, and platform managers from leading solution providers to discuss what nations are doing to protect their armoured vehicles and their personnel.Building on the successes of 2018, SMi will once again host a dedicated pre-conference Active Protection Systems Focus Day on the 12th November 2019, which will provide detailed and exclusive insight into how leading nations are integrating APS into their existing vehicle fleets. Leading technical experts and militaries from the most forward-thinking nations will cover the Latest hard/soft kill systems, Modular Architecture, Sensors, Data Processing, Munitions and countermeasures, Capability Concerns, Technology demonstrations, Systems Testing and Trialling and much more!On the 13th-14th November 2019, the two-day conference will aim to further address all layers of the survivability spectrum including: Armour, Situational Awareness, Concealment, Signature Management, IED Protection Systems, CBRN, Mine Resistance, Armour material technologies, Stealth, Active Protection Systems.Whilst the full programme and speaker line-up currently being finalised, get a glimpse of what to expect this year by downloading the flyer: http://www.favsurvivability.com/einpress Facts and Stats• Last year alone SMi hosted 170+ attendees of which 70+ were from military organisations• A 46% increase in attendees over the last 4 years.• 9+ hours of networking• Past nations who have attended include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, USA and more!For more details and for live conference updates visit the website at http://www.favsurvivability.com/einpress and view the latest news in the lead up to the conference. Book your place by the 28th June and receive a £300 discount on your booking.Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: KMEFuture Armoured Vehicles SurvivabilityAPS Focus Day: 12th November 2019Conference: 13th – 14th November 2019London, UK---ENDS---For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.