Registration opens for SMi’s 3rd Annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference and Focus Day

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ophthalmic drug market size is expected to reach a value of $30 billion USD by 2023 with growing focus on alternative delivery approaches to replace intravitreal drug delivery and novel drug development being the key factors driving the market.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce the launch of the 3rd annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference and Focus Day , taking place in London, on 18th - 20th November 2019. As Europe’s leading Ophthalmic Drugs conference, the three-day agenda will explore new discoveries in the treatment of ocular rare disease; innovations in gene therapy; the challenges in drug delivery through a complex barrier; patient comfort and regulatory compliance which make up core components within the Ophthalmic Drug sphere.Highlights for 2019 include:- Launch of Rocklatan in the USA- Novel Treatment Modalities for Managing Ocular Hypertension (OHT) and Glaucoma- Regulatory outlook on ocular drug clinical development- Gene therapy for inherited retinal diseases- Transforming the future of eye careWith a brand-new new addition to the 2019 conference , the Focus Day on ‘Novel Drug Delivery Through a Complex Barrier’ will enable attendees to explore innovations in R&D of novel delivery methods. Mechanisms including implants for IOP control, an antagonist prodrug for sustained reduction of intraocular pressure and alternatives to intravitreal delivery will be discussed, highlighting the challenges in developing novel delivery of medication to the eye.The newly-released brochure with the three-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download online at www.ophthalmicdrugs.com With over 15 expert presentations from Global Product Managers, Heads of Drug Development, Senior Directors of Ophthalmology, Heads of Research and Development and more, attendees will have the opportunity to network with leading professionals such as:CHAIR'S FOR 2019:• Mitchell de long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals• Naj Sharif, Vice President, Global Ophthalmology, Santen Inc USAKEY SPEAKERS:• Parisa Zamiri, Global Head of Clinical Development in Ophthalmology, Novartis Pharmaceutical• Gavin Spencer, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Nicox• Aniz Girach, Chief Medical Officer, ProQR Therapeutics• Daniel Chung, Global Medical Strategy Lead-Ophthalmology, Spark Therapeutics• Michael Ehrlich, Senior Clinical Program Lead - Retinopathies, Boehringer Ingelheim• Peter Morgan-Warren, Medical Assessor, MHRA• Virginia Calder, Reader in Ocular Immunology, UCL Institute of Ocular ImmunologyFor those interested in attending, there is a £300 early bird discount on booking expiring on 28th June. Places can be reserved at www.ophthalmicdrugs.com Ophthalmic DrugsConference: 19th-20th November 2019Focus Day: 18th November 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK#OphthalmicDrugsOphthalmic Drugs 2019 is proudly sponsored by Experimentica and ProMed Pharma.For exclusive tailored sponsorship/table-top opportunities contact: Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6164 / Email: nhoward@smi-online.co.uk---end---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



