Quantum Energetic Change Agent Alice Harwood to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There has been a real awakening to the undeniable truth that everything is connected. Once we change something within ourselves, we actually change something within everything. As soon as we recognize and acknowledge this truth, we are empowered to take action and heal ourselves.

The world of the metaphysical can be daunting for many, and when you are ready to make this courageous leap toward clearing the blocks in your life and reaching the next steps in your journey to self-actualization and fulfillment, Alice Harwood can help.

Alice Harwood is a Quantum Energetic Change Agent dedicated to helping people move to the next level of awareness, responsibility, empowerment and love.

“You have infinite possibilities when you recognize you are both physical and metaphysical,” says Alice. “Quite often we are scared of what change can mean because it's so vast. In working with people to recognize this, they become empowered to reach the next level of awareness.”

Alice says when we respect how big and vast this universe is, it could initially make you feel insignificant, yet eventually has the opposite effect because everything that exists within the universe exists within you.

“Ultimately I do believe and hope that everyone will recognize that the universe wants to express something unique and individual through them,” says Alice. “That's when you can ask the questions: how much more does life want to express through me? What else did I come here to accomplish? Is there something more that I can do? All the opportunities are open for us and available for us when we're in that willingness to understand that we're actually navigating ourselves from a much higher perspective.”

Alice says this work is about balancing all four aspects of who we are: heart, mind, will, and body.

“When something like this happens, synchronicities start falling into place like you would not believe. It's one of things where everything that has been holding you back from being on your blueprint is liberated.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Alice Harwood in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 7th at 12pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Alice Harwood, visit www.aliceharwood.com



