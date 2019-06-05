Chicken-Waffle & Centertec Join Forces to Win Best in Show, VR, at the AWE 2019 Auggie Awards.

Blazer League A competitive multiplayer VR eSports game for 1-6 players! centertec and chicken waffle on stage at AWE receiving the Best of Show VR Augie 2019 Baby Hands game now has over 400 million YouTube views

Chicken-Waffle & Centertec Win Best in Show, VR at the AWE 2019 Auggie Awards.

The Auggie Awards have been the most recognized AR & VR awards show in the world since 2010. The Auggies continue to showcase the best of the best in augmented and virtual reality.” — AWEXR.com

PHILADELPHIA , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicken Waffle CENTERTEC Join Forces to Win an Auggie for Best in Show at AWE 2019!The world’s #1 AR/VR/XR conference, the Augmented World Expo, celebrated an amazing 10-year anniversary last week, and Chicken Waffle debuted a cool new competitive multiplayer VR eSports game in an awesome XR arena by CENTERTEC!This year’s AWE proved to be the biggest and most experiential expo to date with 7,000+ attendees, 250+ exhibitors, 300+ speakers, and over 100,000 square feet on the expo floor. Cutting-edge hardware covered the expo floor, with AR/VR experiences in every corner!With some of the largest companies in the VR/AR/MR space exhibiting at AWE, smaller companies need something special to stand out in the crowd. That’s one reason Chicken Waffle - an established yet indie XR content development studio from Austin, TX, and CENTERTEC - a Location Based VR trailblazer based out of Philadelphia, PA, partnered up to provide exceptional experiences for AWE attendees. Plus, free candy and toys!To highlight the appeal of a well-designed shared space for VR experiences, Chicken Waffle & CENTERTEC built an amazing 30x60 XR arena in the center of the XR Playground! Specially designed event lighting, music, TV’s, and over 30 of the latest hardware headsets!Blazer LeagueA competitive multiplayer VR eSports game for 1-6 players!Compete for the Blazer League championship, and climb the leader-board to victory! Accurately throw energy discs to attack, or zip around in a low gravity arena. Intuitive movement, and natural game-play mechanics allow for competition accessible to beginners, while still offering the potential for a high-skill ceiling of champion eSports competitors!Baby Hands: Daycare!Experience the world through the eyes, ears and chubby little hands of a baby! Crawl your way through a zany retro sandbox experience, filled with imagination and fun! Baby Hands Daycare is a new fun multiplayer area, full of competitive mini-games! This opens up a world of possibilities for low friction shared experiences, like:Baby Soccer League! - Fun soccer (futbol) in a cool arena!Cardboard Castle Battle! - Battle other babies with toy weapons!Pillow Fort Night-Night! - A baby battle royal!Baby Genius! - Educational mini-games and quizzes for VR centers!Baby Space Race! - Competitive baby racing...in space!!!..and many moreMars XRSpatial 3D holograms of the Mars Curiosity Rover provided by NASA, and presented by Chicken Waffle on Magic Leap and Realmax XR headsets!New Educational XR Experiences!Chicken Waffle is soon announcing a new XR platform for education through CENTERTEC! Explore virtual multiplayer field trips to learn about Space, Physics, Geography, Engineering and Music!Nearly 2,000 attendees entered the co-branded playground arena, and got a sneak peak at some cool new upcoming content. So many happy faces! Many attendees stuck around to try everything multiple times, and it was an honor to accept an Auggie Award for Best in Show VR!Both companies continue to gain significant experience in the emerging Location-Based Virtual Reality Entertainment space (LBVR / LBE) and have a successful track record with early offerings.ABOUTChicken Waffle is an amazing XR content development studio based out of Austin,Texas. They create quality games and interactive branded experiences for some of the biggest companies in the world. To date, they have built and launched 32 AR/VR experiences for an impressive list of clients and partners, while finding time to publish their own hilarious content, as well. They have a passion for helping others succeed, and they strive to give back to the community.CENTERTEC operates from their Philadelphia flagship showroom with additional LBVR centers in New Jersey, Las Vegas, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and more. They design physical play spaces with a focus on tech logistics to make unique, engaging experiences come to life. They work with schools, malls and after-school programs, providing cutting-edge educational VR lessons.Working together, Chicken Waffle & CENTERTEC design engaging experiences for everyone: LBVR centers, arcades, museums, schools, special events, home-use, and custom branded solutions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.