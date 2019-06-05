Light Engine Design Corp. Announces Changes in Management Structure after Acquisition of Curtis Mathes, Inc.

Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED), is pleased to announce the restructure of its management team after acquiring the iconic Curtis Mathes, Inc.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED), is pleased to announce the restructure of its management team after acquiring the iconic Curtis Mathes, Inc. The addition of Curtis Mathes to Light Engine Design Corp. (“TLED”) represents a significant expansion of innovative new products and services. Subsequently, a shift in management will allow the Company to best utilize the skillsets of its key personnel.Appointed to TLED’s Board of Directors is Mr. Eric C. Hill. Mr. Hill will also serve as Chief Executive Officer for the Company, bringing his significant fundraising and C-level management experience to bear on the Company’s plans for growth. Mr. Hill stated “I am proud to be a part of the consolidated companies, with the public structure giving greater access to the capital markets. The talent of the combined board and the management of both companies is the greatest asset and I look forward to working with them for years to come.” Eric Hill is a Texas attorney, focusing on business and real estate transactions. He has conceptualized, organized and capitalized numerous business ventures, using a variety of financial platforms, from syndications to venture capital to angel funding. He attended Baylor University and Baylor University School Law, earning his BBA for economics and international business in 1993, and his law degree in 1996. Eric has served on a number of charitable boards and enjoys working with non-profit organizations that benefit children or at-risk juveniles.TLED’s current CEO, Robert Manes, will now serve as President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Manes commented, “Eric’s acceptance of Board member and CEO roles is of tremendous benefit to the Company and I am very grateful to be working with him. He can fulfill fundraising and senior managerial requirements while I focus on the technical direction of Light Engine Design Corp and its subsidiaries.”About the Company: TLED is focused on becoming an industry pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL). The Company will provide high-quality consumer lighting products, as well as specialize in the design of advanced light engines and fixtures employing unique light emitting diode (LED) technologies for the use in homes, municipalities, commercial buildings and operations, and biological lighting industries, including algae, horticulture, and human phototherapy markets.Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED’s business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



