Support Group in a Box® to be Featured as a Poster Presentation at the World Parkinson Congress in Kyoto, Japan

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attn: Amy ReilandAmy@PMDAlliance.org(800) 256-0966FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Support Group in a Box ® - A Toolkit for Support Group Leaders to be Featured as a Poster Presentation at the World Parkinson Congress in Kyoto, JapanTucson, AZ– (June 3, 2019) – With a network of more than 1,200 support groups nationally, for the past four years the Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance ( PMD Alliance ) has focused its efforts on programs that develop and assist support group leaders. The organization developed Support Group in a Box® specifically to meet those needs.“We know that when support group leaders are cared for, regularly supported, and provided with practical tools and resources, they’re better able to care for their community,” said Sarah Jones, PMD Alliance CEO. “We see it time and time again. A strong support group is so much more than the total of its parts, and group leaders are at the center, making it all happen.”Jones explained, “By focusing on group leaders with multiple services – In Sync!® workshops, online round tables, coaching and networking – PMD Alliance assures that every leader will find interesting, practical and helpful information, tips, and activities that express the high esteem and appreciative respect we hold for them. Support Group in a Box®, funded by private donations and corporate grants, is literally a kit that contains tools group leaders can use at every meeting and in managing their group activities.”Support Group in a Box® reflects PMD Alliance’s recognition that group leaders are the catalyst that set group members in motion to make beneficial lifestyle and behavioral changes, seek out care options, and create meaningful connections with each other. Support Group in a Box® is as an essential component of In Sync! Support Group Leader Workshops being offered in twelve locations across the nation this year. Leaders unable to attend a workshop can receive a toolkit through a specialized training program for leaders in remote and under served areas.The Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering quality information and developing tools to translate that information into actionable skills, immediately. Join the In Sync! ® Support Group Leader Network. Membership is free. Group leaders from all movement disorders are welcome to participate. To learn more about Support Group in a Box® and In Sync!®, go to www.PMDAlliance.org , email to InSync@PMDAlliance.org or call (800) 256-0966.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.