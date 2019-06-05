Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. Announces New Venture Capital Arm

Laidlaw Venture Partners will focus on incubating and accelerating the development of novel healthcare technologies

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laidlaw & Company, an investment banking and brokerage firm, has announced its new venture capital team, Laidlaw Venture Partners. Laidlaw Venture Partners (LVP) will focus on funding and supporting healthcare technologies at various stages of development. With a team of veteran healthcare professionals, LVP is in a position to leverage a vast network to support its portfolio companies.

Matthew Eitner and James Ahern, each with extensive healthcare banking experience, are co-founders of Laidlaw Venture Partners. Managing Partner, Patrick Gallagher, has over twenty years of healthcare experience in public and private capital markets, healthcare research and corporate leadership.

“Laidlaw Venture Partners is uniquely positioned to build value in our portfolio companies by deploying deep industry experience in critical areas of development. Our expertise and vast networks give us the ability to support novel ideas, build management teams, and propel companies to success,” said Co-Founder Matthew Eitner.

About Laidlaw Venture Partners:

Laidlaw Venture Partners is the venture capital arm of Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. The goal of LVP is to incubate and accelerate healthcare companies in order to address unmet medical needs. The partners have years of extensive involvement in funding healthcare technologies at various stages of development, across geographies and therapeutic areas. Registered at Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd., the team has a significant advantage over traditional merchant banks with the ability to leverage Laidlaw’s expansive investor network in public and private markets.



