Sureline Systems Explores How 2019’s Top 5 Challenges For Cloud Migration & DR Have Changed Over The Past Six Months

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems , Inc. revisits the top five cloud migration and disaster recovery questions IT professionals should be asking themselves in 2019. Sureline’s COO, George Symons, explores how these key questions have changed in priority over the first six months of 2019.The original top five questions were:1. Is security or ease-of-use more important when contemplating a migration strategy?• With the increase of data breaches and threats of global breaches, security is and should remain the number one priority when considering a migration initiative. The complexity of addressing security has become preeminent; corporations must deploy the necessary resources to guard their corporate data even when it means more time and resources must be deployed at the cost of other priorities.2. What is the impact of disappearing enterprise data centers having on cloud migration initiatives?• In general data centers are not disappearing. They continue to be modernized even as some workloads move to public clouds.3. What is the impact of the move toward greater adoption of SaaS having on migration and or DR strategies/initiatives?• There has been little change here as organizations are selecting the best path based on the application. There continues to be a split between migration and conversion to SaaS, with a smaller number of workloads being redeveloped as a cloud native solution.4. What direct impacts on staff are important to consider when initiating a cloud migration strategy?• In most cases it does not matter which path is chosen for modernization, the staff requirements for the project are similar. The differences occur afterwards where the ongoing maintenance of the infrastructure and applications is taken into account.5. If, as economists are projecting, the tech sector continues to soften, what impact will this have on migration initiatives?• With the continuing volatility of the tech sector economy, corporations are prioritizing both their CapEx and OpEx expenditures, motivated not only by the increased threat of global tariffs but also by recent anti-trust rulings that could have a long-term impact. Corporations will continue to monitor these rulings and adjust accordingly. In the long term, organizations will have to continue to be competitive and to compete in a global market, so modernization, including cloud initiatives, will continue.About Sureline SystemsSureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedge® enterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.