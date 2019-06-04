Complete Discovery Source eDiscovery Awarded ISO 27001 Re-Certification

ISO 27001 Re-Certification Includes Multiple International Locations.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complete Discovery Source (CDS), a leader in data management services, announced today that it has been recertified for the ISO 27001 standard for its information security management system (ISMS) supporting its Electronic Discovery Hosting Services. This recertification includes the company’s New York City, Washington, DC, Chicago and London, UK, locations as well as its London data center and hosting operations.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving a documented ISMS within the context of the organization’s overall business risks. It sets forth a risk‐based approach that focuses on adequate and proportionate security controls that protect information assets and give confidence to clients whose sensitive data resides on CDS’s systems.

In the case of CDS’s certification, the evaluation is specifically focused on the ISMS of the eDiscovery process. CDS’s security benchmarks include ISO 27001, Type 2 SOC 2, and FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO). These standards validate that CDS utilizes agreed upon, exacting standards for data security that are repeatable and sustainable.

CDS has demonstrated a methodical and consistent approach to managing sensitive information through a rigorous testing and evaluation process. Additionally, CDS has a formal, ongoing program to maintain its security‐related certifications. The ISO certification was performed by Schellman, an ANAB accredited Certification Body based in the United States.

“CDS’s clients trust us with their most sensitive and valuable data, so we give information security the highest priority. By implementing a formal data security audit and certification process, we have demonstrated that we take a proactive approach to protecting the information we hold,” said Nyi Htwe, Chief Technology Officer at CDS.

About CDS

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a leading eDiscovery company, providing litigation technology and hosting, consulting, project management, managed services and managed review to support the most complex discovery matters. CDS is the first choice of the Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 and has been recognized as “Best of eDiscovery” by the National Law Journal. With a team of seasoned legal experts and technicians, CDS uses advanced, tested, and defensible services and software to support all stages and types of eDiscovery. Supporting a number of eDiscovery tools, CDS is a RelativityOne® Certified Partner, RelativityOne® Services Partner and Relativity Certified Partner. CDS provides one of the largest and highest volume footprints delivering the Relativity platform to corporate and enterprise clients.

CDS is headquartered in New York with regional offices in Chicago, Washington DC, San Francisco, South Florida, and London, UK. The company maintains highly secure ISO 27001 certified hosting and Type 2 SOC 2 audited data centers in North America and Europe. Complete Discovery Source’s web site is http://www.cdslegal.com.



