Good2bSocial Announces the 2018 Social Law Firm Index

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good2bSocial today published the results of the 2018 Social Law Firm Index, which analyzes how AmLaw 200 firms adopt and apply digital marketing in terms of outreach, engagement and business development.

The Social Law Firm Index analyzes each firm’s presence on the internet and across social media and evaluates their social usage to extend thought leadership messages and otherwise engage with clients and constituents. These factors are reduced to numerical measures, weighted and incorporated into an algorithm to develop each firm’s rank on the Index.

Since conducting the first study in 2013, there has been a rapid increase in the use of digital technology. Most large firms practicing in the United States now have an understanding of the value and necessity of digital marketing to their operations.

“We recalibrated our algorithm this year to better recognize and highlight stand-outs for leading-edge execution within each medium studied,” said Guy Alvarez, CEO of Good2bSocial. “We don’t want to measure only quantity, but also the quality and usefulness of a firm’s content and social media messaging. Some firms demonstrate a clear understanding of how to properly harness social media to grow their businesses; many others are missing opportunities to achieve strong brand awareness and generate new clients.”

Among the key findings in the 2018 Social Law Firm Index are:

Video Takes Over: Video is one of the most engaging forms of content. When surveyed this year, 36 percent of law firms stated that they use video as a part of their digital marketing strategies, which extended across all social networks and firm websites.

Interactive Content is Key: Interactive content is one of the best ways for law firms to facilitate engagement across digital channels like email and social media. In 2018, there was a trend towards interactive content such as free tools, polls and surveys.

Thinking like a Client: Thinking like a client was seen through large gestures like weekly Twitter chats asking for audience involvement and perspectives, as well as polls and surveys used to inform content strategy.

Quality over Quantity: There were vast improvements in terms of the quality of informational content when compared to last year’s data.

Shifting Priorities, Shifting Channels: Law firms are getting smarter about setting aside social platforms that don’t reach their target audiences or provide a return on investment.

Rise in Paid Social: Thirty percent of law firms surveyed reported using paid social in order to enhance the reach of their social media messages. Facebook and LinkedIn are equally popular choices when it comes to firms investing in sponsored content on social.

Also notable is that for the first time since launching this survey, DLA Piper did not come in first place. This year Norton Rose Fulbright climbed to the top of our overall rankings with a comprehensive digital marketing strategy and complete understanding of best practices.

“Every aspect of our business is executed through digital channels, and it is a key component of all of our successes,” said Nora Shearer, chief marketing and business development officer of Norton Rose Fulbright. “Our business is not just supportive of digital—digital is deeply baked into all of our business processes.”



The 2018 Social Law Firm Index Best Performing Firms:

The Overall Top Five Firms demonstrated the greatest comprehensive adoption, integration and use of digital marketing, social media and thought leadership content to market and grow their practice. The firms topping the list are:

1. Norton Rose Fulbright

2. DLA Piper

3. Baker McKenzie

4. White & Case

5. Orrick



The full 2018 report, including overall and individual channel rankings, along with feature stories on the top-ranking firms in each category, is available here for download: https://legalmarketing.good2bsocial.com/2018-social-law-firm-index

