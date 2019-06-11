ADP® and CountingWorks PRO Unite to Offer Extensive Library of Marketing Content for Tax and Accounting Professionals

Collaboration between two award-winning providers gives accountants a way to create a cohesive marketing message, grow their practice, and better serve clients

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADP and CountingWorks PRO today announced their offer to provide independent tax and accounting professionals with a free, extensive library of customizable client marketing materials. CountingWorks PRO, the industry-leading marketing and growth platform for accounting and tax professionals, has curated ADP-approved marketing assets that are designed to help tax and accounting professionals easily attract and convert more business to their HR and payroll offerings.The CountingWorks PRO marketing dashboard makes it simple for accountants to promote their practice—even those who don’t have the time or the resources to invest in a marketing strategy—and it only takes a few clicks to get started. Now, tax and accounting professionals can create customized marketing videos, brochures, and blog content to share across their social media, website, newsletters, and more."We are excited to work with ADP to help accounting firms drive significantly more business to their practices through our fully-automated marketing platform. CountingWorks PRO will increase payroll and HR revenue for our subscribers by putting their marketing on autopilot," added Lee Reams II, CEO of CountingWorks PRO.Accountants enrolled in either ADP’s Revenue Share Incentive Program or RUN Powered by ADP® Payroll for Partners (RUN Wholesale) Program will receive free access to a full library of customizable ADP-approved marketing collateral and videos, available 24/7 in PDF or Word formats. Subscribers also receive a 30-day free preview of the CountingWorks PRO Profit Level Marketing Suite and customized profiles on the TaxBuzz and CountingWorks marketplace sites, helping accountants generate more leads, build their reputation, and improve online visibility.CountingWorks PRO clients have historically seen significant growth for their businesses after joining the platform. “In the last two years, my business has grown over 300% compared to what I was before I started using CountingWorks PRO services. I hear a lot of good feedback, even from other peers, about how my online presence has changed,” says Yuliya Olaru of Olaru’s Premier Tax Services, Inc.Rachel Helwig of Baker Tilly adds that “the CountingWorks PRO portal and integrated ADP sales material has been a great resource and timesaver for us from a marketing perspective. Being able to leverage the pre-approved brochures, articles and videos has allowed us to effectively communicate the benefits of our ADP partnership to our clients.”Additionally, please join us on July 10th, 2019 for a free one-hour webcast on marketing your tax and accounting practice in the digital age. You may register for the webcast here: https://bit.ly/2MqQtn0 For more information on this exciting relationship and marketing dashboard, please visit https://adp.countingworkspro.com About CountingWorks PROTrusted by thousands of tax and accounting professionals and with award-winning marketing automation technology, CountingWorks PRO has been helping professionals to build and grow five-star practices for more than a decade. With its marketing automation technology, CountingWorks PRO provides small firms with state-of-the-art digital marketing technology and automation solutions which include websites, blogs, email newsletters, secure client portals, appointment and e-sign tools, social media marketing, search engine optimization, reputation building and more. With its TaxBuzz and CountingWorks financial marketplaces, CountingWorks PRO provides ways for millions of small business owners and taxpayers to connect and engage. For more information, visit www.CountingWorksPro.com or call 1-800-442-2477.About ADPDesigning better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com ADP, the ADP logo, Always Designing for People, and RUN Powered by ADP are trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.Copyright © 2019 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.



