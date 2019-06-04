GrowFL Announces 9th Annual Florida Companies to Watch Finalists

National Drug Screening offers Nationwide testing

National Drug Screening, Inc. was among the first round of the 2019 Florida Companies to Watch finalists announced by GrowFL.

We are excited about the future of our company and our industry. This recognition is a great reflection of our teams' commitment to great customer service.” — Tom Fulmer, VP

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Drug Screening, Inc. was among the first round of the 2019 Florida Companies to Watch finalists recently announced by GrowFL. The awards event - now in its ninth year - honors 50 select second-stage companies from throughout the state for developing valuable products and services, creating quality jobs, enriching communities, and broadening new industries throughout Florida. Chosen from 224 growing second-stage participants from throughout, Florida, this year’s applicants had a total revenue of $596 million and over 3,000 employees.

"This is a great honor to be selected as a Florida Companies to Watch Finalist. Our amazing, dedicated team is major factor in the growth and success we continue to experience", stated Joe Reilly,President of National Drug Screening.

The Florida Companies To Watch program consists of two rounds of selections. Finalists now advance to the second round, where they will be further evaluated based on their performance in the marketplace, innovative products, services or processes, philanthropy and empowered employees.

“We applaud these first round finalists who have shown how they stand out in their regions as innovative business leaders, going to the next level to grow their companies. They are true rock stars,” says Dr. Tom O’Neal, GrowFL Executive Director.

The Finalists represent a unique group of scalable, high-growth enterprises that are already located within Florida. These high growth enterprises are an important segment of our economy and their numbers have been steadily increasing. According to the Kauffman Foundation, “entrepreneurship is not a monolithic phenomenon, and it includes many moving parts. Creating new businesses is a different economic activity from running small businesses, which in turn is different from growing businesses.” Florida Companies to Watch recognizes the different approach needed to successfully grow and scale a business and celebrates those that are working to achieve this goal.

Developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation, GrowFL’s Florida Companies to Watch is a distinguished awards program specifically designed to seek out second-stage businesses from a wide range of industries representing all areas of the state, not just those in major metropolitan areas. In addition to evaluating past growth and projected success, applicant companies are judged according to their special strengths and impact in their markets, communities and within the state – thus deeming them “worth watching.”

The Honorees for this year’s award will be announced in July. The 9th Annual Florida Companies to Watch awards celebration will take place on November 14, 2019 at Hard Rock Live, Universal City Walk, Orlando, FL. Tickets go on sale June 19, 2019.

For more information visit https://www.growfl.com/flctw19/about-flctw.

About National Drug Screening, Inc.

National Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, Drug free workplace policy development, and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides MRO services, software, and training to assist other drug testing service providers. For more information, contact Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040.

About GrowFL

GrowFL was created in 2009 as an economic development program focused on assisting second-stage growth companies prosper in the state of Florida. By providing strategies, resources and support to second-stage companies for next level growth through Strategic Research, Peer Learning and Leadership Development, GrowFL helps companies overcome obstacles to growth and leads them towards prosperity. GrowFL is an official partner of the Edward Lowe Foundation. Learn more at www.GrowFL.com.



About the Culture at National Drug Screening



