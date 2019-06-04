Fastest Growing Complete Technology Solution Provider ITsavvy Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., ranked 105 in the 2019 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S. , June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced that the company ranked 105 in the 2019 CRN Solution Provider 500 List—moving up nine places in the last year alone and 242 places in the 11 years it has been included in the list.

The annual list ranks the largest North American technology channel partners by revenue. It is the industry standard for recognizing the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. It is also the industry's predominant channel partner list, serving as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “CRN is considered an authority for the technology industry. So this is a particular honor for us. While other lists are more subjective, this list is based only on revenue—making it a reliably objective source of information on the health of technology companies. The mere fact that we have continued to move up this list for the past 11 years tells our clients and prospects alike that we are a robust, growing company that understands their needs.”

The Channel Company CEO Bob Skelley said, “The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands. Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/fastest-growing-complete-technology-solution-provider-itsavvy-named-to-crn-solution-provider-500-list/





