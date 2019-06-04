Investorideas.com releases a sector snapshot reporting on connected car technology and how it will play a leading role in automotive safety in the future.

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connected Cars and the Automotive Industry of the Future ($SIM.V) ( $SYATF) ($BB) ( $TSLA) ($T.TO)Point Roberts WA, Delta BC – June 4, 2019 - Investorideas.com releases a sector snapshot reporting on connected car technology and how it will play a leading role in automotive safety in the future.According to Adroit Market Research, “The global connected cars market was valued at $73.18 Billion USD in 2018. The global connected cars market is primarily driven by high adoption in the telematics segment. Along with that, factors that have reinforced the market include trend of connectivity solutions and an increase in the need for safety & security.”Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM) (OTCQX:SYATF), a leading provider of in-vehicle communication devices is evolving the conversation surrounding automotive safety having just announced the launch of its groundbreaking Uniden ® UV350 on the AT&T network and FirstNet platform.FirstNet is being built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It’s designed for first responders and those critical to their emergency response. With this much-needed technology upgrade, first responders can connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.The FirstNet Ready UV350 device supports FirstNet’s First Priority – which includes priority and preemption for first responders – and FirstNet’s Band 14 spectrum. The company’s UV350 is the only device specifically designated for in-vehicle communications that has been tested and certified to operate on FirstNet.The Uniden® UV350 is built and designed to minimize the excessive clutter often found in the cabin of firetrucks, ambulances, yellow school buses and police squad cars by combining the functions of multiple devices into one. Using Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC), drivers can communicate crystal-clear sound at the touch of a button, and unlike traditional cellular communication devices, the UV350 is powered by the vehicle battery, ensuring drivers are always connected in emergency situations.Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps make sure that they can meet the needs of first responders. All FirstNet Ready devices are listed at on the FirstNet device page.“FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review, so First Responders can be confident that Siyata’s UV350 meets the highest standards for reliability, security and performance,” said Bob Sloan, Chief Operating Officer, FirstNet program at AT&T. “The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission. We are happy to be the first U.S. cellular carrier to launch Uniden’s NextGen Vehicle Communicator – an innovative in-vehicle mounted phablet. A recent Frost and Sullivan report supports the Siyata Mobile Inc. strategy noting, "Connected car makers will be eager to build strategic partnerships with telecom providers and communication module makers to augment on-road safety and offer in-vehicle, data-rich services."'With more than a billion unconnected cars still on the road today', this clearly shows the massive potential future of this industry, and analysts say that Connected Car tech is the most significant trend in the automotive sector in the last 50 years. 