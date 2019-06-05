IT Governance launches cyber security webinar series focused on building cyber resilience with limited resources

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of privacy and cyber risk management solutions, is offering a free webinar series designed to help organisations understand how being cyber resilient can help achieve wider business goals cost-effectively or with inadequate resources.

Cyber resilience is the ability to be prepared for, respond to and recover from cyber attacks and incidents. Given the proliferation of cyber risks and the complexity of attacks, an organisation’s survival is becoming increasingly dependent on being cyber resilient.

Any organisation is capable of achieving cyber resilience, provided that clear and well-understood guidance is given and followed. However, only a minority of organisations currently recognise the importance and advantages.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “It takes 193 days, on average, for a breach to be identified, and this is often done by third parties. Attackers dramatically outspend their targets, producing ever more complex threats. It is, therefore, evident that in the current cyber threat landscape, total cyber security is unachievable. That is why cyber resilience is the strategy required to ensure you are not only managing the breach but also minimising the business impact.”

IT Governance’s new cyber resilience webinar series aims to provide a deeper understanding of how to develop the right strategy and implementation plan for your organisation’s unique needs.

The series kicks off on 11 July at 3:00 pm (BST) with 'Surviving tomorrow’s cyber-attacks: resilience and cost-reduction'. This webinar will cover:

• The cyber security landscape and the need for cyber resilience;

• An overview of the IT Governance Cyber Resilience Framework;

• The recommended four-step approach to cyber resilience;

• The importance of standards and supporting frameworks; and

• Establishing a governance structure and reporting on progress.

To book your place and take a definitive step towards transforming your organisation’s security posture, register here.

You can also assess your cyber resilience now and download IT Governance’s guide to managing cyber risk.

For more information about IT Governance’s range of cyber security services, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



