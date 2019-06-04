Perrin Conferences to Host Emerging Legal Trends in the Cannabis Industry Conference

Perrin Conferences will host the Emerging Legal Trends in the Cannabis Industry Conference on June 27, 2019 in San Francisco, CA.

WAYNE, PA, USA, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, will host its Emerging Legal Trends in the Cannabis Industry Conference at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco on June 27, 2019. This one-day conference brings together leaders, innovators, and advocates to discuss the challenges and opportunities that face this unique industry. In-house counsel, risk managers, law firms, and insurance companies will discuss the latest impacts on this unique business.“Perrin’s Emerging Legal Trends in the Cannabis Industry Conference will provide the highest quality discussions on various topics from multiple perspectives and viewpoints,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President and CEO of Perrin Conferences. “It’s a must-attend conference for anyone interested or currently involved in the cannabis industry.”Panel discussions will focus on employment-related issues, insurance coverage options, industry innovations, state-of-the-art challenges, and changes within the federal landscape after the passage of the Farm Bill.The conference co-chairs are heavily involved in developing the agenda for the conference. This year’s co-chairs are:- Kristi K. Brownson, Esq., Brownson Norby, PLLC, Minneapolis, MN- Adam R. Dolan, Esq., Goldberg Segalla, White Plains, NY- Kirk Miller, MBA, CRM, CIC, Vice President of Risk Management Cannabis Services, Emergent Risk Insurance Services, LLC, San Francisco, CAPerrin Conferences is expecting approval for 6.5 - 7.8 CLE credits. Please contact Katie Milnes at kmilnes@perrinconferences.com for any questions or to submit your CE/CLE requests.About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com In addition to the educational benefits, attendees also receive exclusive opportunities for networking, information sharing, and career development. For more details on registration and hotel accommodations, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com



