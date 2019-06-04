IT Governance releases report featuring expert insight to mark the first GDPR anniversary

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber risk and privacy management solutions, has released a new report that examines how organisations are coping with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. GDPR – The Year So Far features the insight and experiences of 12 data protection experts who have helped organisations comply with the Regulation in the past year.

When the GDPR came into force on 25 May 2018, the general public’s limited understanding of it and the focus on its sizeable fines for non-compliance created a media frenzy that, reinforced by the business uncertainty associated with Brexit as well as the apparent lack of regulatory action, left behind a cloud of confusion.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “A year ago, most organisations had no clue where to start with tackling compliance, didn’t realise the actual extent to which the GDPR would affect the issue of data privacy, or both. However, we did our best to ensure that our experts were there to inform and educate long before the onset of the GDPR storm.

“While there has been no reduction in the number or complexity of cyber attacks and data breaches, we have accumulated a body of expertise and insight for organisations looking to streamline their GDPR compliance projects.”

'GDPR – The Year So Far' looks into how organisations have been faring with GDPR compliance, and offers insight from data privacy experts on issues such as:

• GDPR preparedness;

• Compliance misconceptions;

• Data breach reporting;

• Weak supply-chain security compromising data security;

• Compliance by sector; and

• Safeguarding personal data.

IT Governance provides complete cyber risk and privacy management solutions tailored to each organisation’s needs and demands. This includes training courses, documentation toolkits, consultancy, compliance software and more.

For more information about IT Governance’s GDPR products and services, visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



