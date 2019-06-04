Senior Military from France, Belgium & NATO to give International Perspectives on SATCOM Developments at MilSatCom USA

MilSatCom USA 2019

SMi Reports: France, Belgium & NATO are set to provide military SATCOM updates alongside senior US military, government and policy makers at MilSatCom USA 2019

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 4th Annual MilSatCom USA conference , returning to Arlington, Virginia on 26th-27th June in just over 3 weeks’ time, will host in-depth presentations from military representatives across all US branches, as well as supporting government agencies and industry, and will provide delegates with international perspectives on SATCOM developments.The event recently welcomed Northrop Grumman Corporation as the latest sponsor to come aboard the 2019 line-up , joining Gold Sponsors Airbus & Lockheed Martin, and Sponsors & Exhibitors ETL Systems, Kepler Communications, SES Government Solutions, SKY Perfect JSAT & XTAR.The two-day event has also welcomed Lieutenant Commander Joel Destrade, SATCOM Deputy Programme Manager, French Joint Space Command as the latest speaker to join the 2019 line-up, who will present on “Perspectives on French SATCOM”, focusing on enterprise military SATCOM architecture that sits within the national security framework, SATCOM as a means to provide real time situational awareness for terrestrial units, upgrade plans for antenna and modem elements within SATCOM systems, and frequency bands deployed: utilising a mix of Ku, Ka and X band capability to improve C4i robustness.Attendees will also hear from high-ranking military from NATO and Belgium, discussing the latest developments in SATCOM across the alliance.Squadron Leader Nick Bolan, SATCOM Capability Director, NATO ACT, and Mr Joshua Cryer, Principal SATCOM Engineer and Scientist, NATO Communication and Information Agency (NCIA), will be presenting on “Overseeing and Coordinating use of SATCOM across NATO”, focusing on NATO’s dependencies on space report and what it means for future SATCOM, feedback from recent exercises coordinating SATCOM activities across partner forces, how FMN and similar projects can enhance allied interoperability, and future priorities for NATO ACT to maximise allied communication capability.Commandant Nicolas Gerome, Head of Space Capabilities, Belgium Ministry of Defence will also be presenting on “SATCOM Challenges for Small Countries in Joint Combined Operations”, focusing on continuity across the network: delivering interoperability in joint exercises, Belgium as a case study: collaboration with partner nations and the NATO alliance, as well as ground and space segment connectivity between forces.MilSatCom USA remains the premier event for industry professionals looking to examine the next generation of American communications capabilities, and will feature networking opportunities with an international gathering of SATCOM professionals at the 4th annual event.Those interested in attending can now book on the event website, and download the latest brochure at http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/einpr For sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk4th Annual MilSatCom USA26th – 27th June 2019Arlington, Virginia, USAGOLD SPONSORS: Airbus & Lockheed MartinSPONSORS & EXHIBITORS: ETL Systems, Kepler Communications, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SES Government Solutions, SKY Perfect JSAT & XTARAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



