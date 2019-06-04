Japan Lawn Mowers Market – Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019−2024

Japan lawn mower market report name 2024

The lawn mowers market in Japan is likely to reach over $850 million

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lawn mower market in Japan is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.

The lawn mowers market in Japan is likely to reach over $850 million, registering an absolute growth rate of 37% in 2018−2024. The country is home to customers with high affinity toward technology and innovative products. The presence of several gardens and recreational parks in the country tends to drive the growth of the lawn mowers market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The walk-behind mowers segment (in terms of unit shipments) accounted for a majority share of over 90% of the lawn mowers market in Japan.

The robotic mowers segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

Walk-behind mowers are growing in popularity primarily due to better after-cut appearance.

The standard ride-on lawn mowers segment dominated the market and accounted for over 50% revenue share of the ride-on market in 2018.

The presence of local vendors such as Honda, Ryobi, and Makita in the country has resulted in a strong competitive environment in the lawn mowers market.

Report Offerings:

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawn mowers market for the current and forecast period

Classification of the lawn mowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment’s market size and forecast

A detailed analysis of the latest lawn mowers market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market growth prospects of the lawn mowers industry in Japan

An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



Report Coverage:

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the lawn mowers market in Japan and its segments, including product types, fuel types, and end-user types. It discusses different segments of lawn mowers to derive specific market estimations. The segmentation includes:

Product Type

Walk-behind Mowers

Ride-on Mowers

Robotic Mowers

Fuel Types

Manual-powered Mowers

Gas-powered Mowers

Propane-powered Mowers

Electric-powered Mowers

End-user Type

Residential Users

Landscaping Service Providers

Golf Courses

Government and Others

