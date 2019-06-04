Caregiving Expert Pamela D. Wilson to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Someday we will all face the inevitable dilemma of being a caregiver. The options we have to keep aging parents, spouses, and loved ones at home or place them in a care home can be overwhelming and daunting. The experience leads to stress and unexpected tragedies. One exceptional woman is paving the way to share proven solutions and resources for caregivers and aging adults.

Pamela is a proven and trustworthy caregiving expert, advocate, and speaker and author of the book 'The Caregiving Trap'. Her brand, The Caring Generation, began with a radio program of the same name.

“All of my help is Internet-based,” says Pamela. “My mission is to reach as many caregivers and aging adults as possible who are unaware of the proper solutions to the overwhelming challenges that caregiving presents. Family caregivers believe they can handle all the issues when the reality is that caregiving is more complex than ever imagined.”

For over twenty years, Pamela has owned and operated three successful caregiving businesses. One business focused on providing in-home caregivers to help aging adults stay at home. In the second, Pamela was legally responsible for disabled and aging adults. Pamela managed medical needs and coordinated the day to day care of clients in her roles of court-appointed guardian, medical and financial power of attorney and care manager.

A year ago, Pamela transitioned from being on call 24/7 managing client care to offering caregiver courses and resources that are accessible online and easy to use. Her caregiver website, with content written exclusively by Pamela, eases the worry and frustration of family members seeking help and trustworthy solutions online.

“With twenty years of experience responding to caregiving emergencies, I develop online courses with the essential steps needed to care for loved ones,” says Pamela. “My Power of Attorney course is about how to manage medical care and the importance of appointing the right power of attorney in fact to help with medical decision-making and care needs.”

“My Stay at Home course teaches caregivers preventative steps to avoid putting loved ones in nursing homes. Being in the comfort of home is the preferred option when family caregivers are aware of the steps to manage medical care, avoid care neglect, and identify concerns that result in health declines.”

Pamela has personally witnessed care neglect as the result of the actions of unqualified in-home caregivers, poorly trained care community staff, hospitals refusing to admit for needed treatment, and misfortunes like bed sores that resulted in death.

According to Pamela, “Caregivers experience stress and burnout. As a result, decision-making power becomes faulty. Unnecessary mistakes are made that result in harm or poor care for loved ones. My courses help caregivers, and aging adults transform caregiving situations, make better decisions, reduce stress and burnout and result in a better quality of life and well-being.” Participants in her courses receive live online access to work with Pamela to solve individual caregiving concerns.

CUTV News Radio will feature Pamela Wilson in a series of interviews on Thursday, June 6th at 1 p.m. EST with Doug Lewellyn, Thursday, June 13th at 1 p.m. EST with Jim Masters, Thursday, June 27th at 1 p.m. with Doug Lewellyn, and Thursday, June 27th at 1 p.m. EST with Jim Masters

Pamela D. Wilson may be reached at 303-810-1018 or through her website at https://pameladwilson.com/



