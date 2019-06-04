Coolfire Solutions, the Ronin Platform Advance to Phase II of DHS’ SCITI Labs Program

Coolfire Solutions' Ronin Platform Advances in SCITI Labs Program

Coolfire Solutions advances in Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate Smart Cities Internet of Things Innovation Labs program.

SCITI Labs Program created an environment where we can provide first responders real solutions and get immediate feedback from real users.” — Don Sharp, CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently selected Coolfire Solutions to move on to Phase Two of its Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) Smart Cities Internet of Things Innovation (SCITI) Labs program. As part of Phase Two, Coolfire Solutions will work with SCITI to field-test its Ronin Platform as a SmartHub technology.

SCITI is focused on the development of a body-worn interoperable communications platform — or SmartHub — and Coolfire is strategically positioned to support that development with the Ronin Platform. As a SmartHub developer, Coolfire Solutions is committed to delivering enhanced situational awareness and mission-critical operational capabilities to first responders, key decision-makers, and other stakeholders across federal, state, and local organizations.

The Ronin Platform delivers real-time situational information, enabling field agents as well as command to assess, share, and act upon relevant information, instantly. By integrating existing infrastructure, field agents, and assets into a real-time common operational picture, central command can monitor and/or exert Command, Control, and Intelligence (C2I) over developing situations. Ronin’s real-time capabilities allow first responder teams to communicate and coordinate a response via mobile devices before, during and after the incident.

Coolfire’s Ronin Platform will be assessed by first responders, DHS operational components, and additional stakeholders that represent potential early adopters of its SmartHub solution. Coolfire will also collaborate with DHS on its business approach to bring the Ronin Platform to scale as a daily use SmartHub for targeted users across multiple levels of government.

“The SCITI Labs Program lets us work side by side with the best emerging technologies in the first responder space,” said Don Sharp, CEO at Coolfire Solutions. He added, “it also created an environment where we can provide first responders real solutions and get immediate feedback from real users. DHS has assembled all the key elements for a successful smart city program.”

“SCITI Labs and the commercial-first approach allow DHS to integrate and apply new prototype technologies from various industry segments into the public safety arena. These innovations will be applied to meet the needs of DHS component and first responder stakeholders, as well as private sector partners that are often the key to commercial adoption for areas like critical infrastructure,” said Jeff Booth, the SCITI Labs lead at S&T, as part of the announcement. “This process provides an ‘integrate-test-apply’ development and deployment approach to the much-needed mission capabilities to help meet homeland security needs.”

About Coolfire Solutions

Coolfire Solutions is the creator of the Ronin Platform, a real-time situational awareness delivery platform, built to integrate data from any source and transform it into actionable intelligence. Ronin was originally developed for the U.S. Military but is now being widely adopted by industry leaders such as Enterprise Rent-A-Car to minimize system gaps and improve operational efficiency. For more information, visit https://www.coolfiresolutions.com.

About SCITI Labs

DHS Science and Technology Directorate's (S&T's) SCITI Labs initiative leverages cutting-edge Smart City and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to deliver new capabilities to DHS components and to enhance public safety in communities across the country. SCITI brings together key government and private sector partners to identify new and existing technologies that both meet first responders’ operational needs and enhance commercial buildings, ensuring the nation’s critical infrastructure and those who protect it are secure and resilient. For more information, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/st-smart-city-internet-things-innovation-sciti-labs.



