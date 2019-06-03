Mente Group Biz Jet Advisory Firm Moving to New Dallas HQ

Mente's new HALL Park offices are at 3201 Dallas Parkway, Frisco, Texas.

Doubling HQ Size

With this increased headquarters space, we are well positioned to continue our broad-based growth into the future with the addition of major innovative aircraft solutions to address industry needs.” — Brian Proctor, President and CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mente Group has moved its worldwide headquarters into the prestigious North Dallas' HALL Park, doubling the size of its offices with more room to continue the growth of the leading full-service biz jet consulting company.HALL Park has 2.5 million square feet of office space in 17 buildings surrounded by hundreds of curated works of art, walking trails, green space and many amenities. The office park's developer, HALL Group, which in addition to large real estate projects, handles structured finance and fine wines, is one of Mente's aviation clients."We have become much more than a transaction-oriented company, moving into full-service worldwide aircraft consulting. Consequently, Mente Group has expanded operations to other major cities across the United States, and added representation in Europe," said company President and CEO Brian Proctor. "Now with this increased headquarters space, we are well positioned to continue our broad-based growth into the future with the addition of major innovative aircraft solutions to address industry needs," he added.Mente has moved into more than 6,000 square feet of new offices, doubling the 3,000 it previously occupied. Mente Group is a business aviation and flight department advisory company specializing in aircraft transactions, talent management, asset management, and strategic, operational and technical consulting.The company also offers completion management services to include interior outfitting oversight and new business aircraft delivery. Mente serves large corporations, growth companies and private individuals worldwide. Its advisers have handled $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions and performed more than 500 business jet consultations. For more info see www.mentegroup.com Mente Group partners with many of the world's largest corporations, prominent entrepreneurs, growth companies, and private individuals, including Andor Capital, Bank of Texas, BNSF Railway, Capital One, Delhaize Group, Entergy, Food Lion, JPMorgan Chase, LG, MassMutual Financial Group, Medical Properties Trust, MetLife, Northpark Management, Inc., Quexco, Inc., Raytheon, Sprint, Stanley Black & Decker, Summit Alliance, and Williams-Sonoma.Mente Group is a member of Air Charter Safety Foundation, International Business Aviation Council (IS-BAO), International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). It is an IADA-accredited aircraft dealer.



