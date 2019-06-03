Designated Employer Representative Training Course For US Coast Guard (USCG) Now Available at DrugTestingCourses.com

DrugTestingCourses.com

Easler Education Inc. announced today that it has made public its DER Training Course for United States Coast Guard (USCG)-regulated employers.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easler Education Inc., the online professional education company operating DrugTestingCourses.com has announced today that it has published the final course in its collection of Designated Employer Representative (DER) courses for federally-regulated employers. To protect the public, Congress mandates that all employers operating with employees in safety-sensitive, transportation-related functions abide by certain federal drug and alcohol testing regulations. These regulations are promulgated by the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) and its agencies and by the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

The Designated Employer Representative Training Course for United States Coast Guard (USCG) is designed to assist marine employers with navigating the myriad of applicable rules, exceptions, and waivers involved in managing a drug-free workplace under United States Coast Guard regulations. Marine employers subject to USCG drug and alcohol testing rules must abide by a wide array of federal regulations including the DOT’s “Procedures for Transportation Workplace Drug and Alcohol Testing Programs” (49 CFR Part 40), the US Coast Guard’s “Marine Casualties and Investigations” regulation (46 CFR Part 4), “Marine Investigation Regulations - Personnel Action” (46 CFR Part 5) and USCG “Chemical Testing” regulations (46 CFR Part 16).

The online course is a companion to similar courses in DrugTestingCourses.com’s course offerings designed to train the designated employer representatives of employers regulated by federal agencies including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), Federal Transit Administration (FTA), Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

The USCG DER training course geared toward United States Coast Guard-regulated employers covers a variety of important topics in becoming a DER including:

-What it means to be a DER;

-The roles and responsibilities of a DER;

-The requirements for a DOT Drug Testing Program under USCG regulation 46 CFR Parts 4, 5, and 16;

-How to manage a drug and alcohol-free workplace program for DOT covered employees;

-The drug and alcohol testing process and how to handle problems in testing;

-Which regulations apply to your company and how to stay in compliance;

-How to select and monitor service agents;

-Training requirements for employees and supervisors;

-Which records must be kept and for how long; and

-Best practices to avoid a poor audit result.

About DrugTestingCourses.com

In 2012, after searching for hours online and in-person trying to find a reliable, experienced, and credible drug and alcohol testing training provider, Andrew Easler gave up hope. Finding a training provider that inspired total confidence was a fool’s errand.

Armed with a Bachelors in Education from the University of Central Florida, Andrew teamed up with well-known entrepreneur James Timothy White and set out to create the “Harvard” of the testing industry. Andrew’s primary goal was to develop accessible and affordable online and in-person drug testing training courses that companies and learners would be proud of.

In 2013, DrugTestingCourses.com launched, and we have since trained thousands of students from around the world to further their careers or start their own drug testing business.

Today, we offer a wide variety of courses related to drug and alcohol testing training, state law, and other courses related to recognizing, monitoring, and testing for drug and alcohol use and abuse. Unique to the industry, our classes are known for our originality, student engagement, and comprehensiveness.



