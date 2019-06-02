Best Business Ideas: Advice on Startups from Rick Rahim, a Seasoned Entrepreneur

Rick Rahim on Fox News

"In my opinion, selling online offers the easiest path to scale, and the most direct access to the largest possible customer base," Rahim says.

Rick Rahim says “It’s okay to try and fail. But it will be a shame if you never try.”” — Rick Rahim

GREAT FALLS, VA, USA, June 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick Rahim has been selling goods and services online for almost 20 years. Since the infancy of the Internet, Rahim has used websites and eCommerce sites to market various services and products. Rick is the President of BusinessVentures.comRahim has successfully built and scaled many multi million dollar enterprises. He has vast experience in traditional brick-and-mortar businesses, the transportation industry, service businesses, publishing, manufacturing, and in eCommerce. While he readily admits that not every venture has been a home run, Rick has many wins and profitable exits under his belt.Rahim’s current focus is on eCommerce. “In my opinion, selling online offers the easiest path to scale, and the most direct access to the largest possible customer base,” he says. Rick’s favorite business model is clearly selling online. According to Rahim , “You can build a very large and efficient business very quickly on the Internet.” He says the barrier to entry is very small compared to traditional retail. Launching an online store does not require signing a long-term lease, or spending hundreds of thousands of dollars building out one or more stores.Rick says it’s very simple to start selling online via platforms like Amazon, Shopify, and many more. “You can literally set up an online store and be in business instantly,” he says.Rick says most would-be entrepreneurs usually already have a product or service in mind. “We all have ideas,” he says. “But it takes courage and determination to actually make your ‘idea’ become a functioning reality.” Rahim says the typical barriers for most aspiring business owners are obvious. “It takes a financial commitment. This is a financial risk. But you are investing in yourself. Only you know whether you have ‘what it takes’ to put in the work and be willing to learn as you go.”Rick says many very intelligent people are also paralyzed be their fear of failure. “Some of the smartest people literally outsmart themselves and never start,” according to Rahim.“In the eighties and nineties, getting information was hard,” says Rick. “But now every aspiring business owner has the unlimited resources of the Internet.” Rahim says there is now an unlimited wealth of information available -- thanks to the worldwide web.Rick encourages anyone who wants to start his or her own business. “Hone your idea. Do the research. Limit your early investment and risks.” But Rahim also firmly believes “At some point, you have to just start!”Rick Rahim says “It’s okay to try and fail. But it will be a shame if you never try.”**Rick Rahim is the President of BusinessVentures.com, a firm he founded in 2006 after selling his previous company to a large publicly trading company for 8 figures. Rick is an avid helicopter and airplane pilot, search and rescue pilot, certified scuba diver, and family man.

Rick Rahim on Fox News



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.