New Owners for Old Mill District Businesses: Sweet Tooth Candy Shoppe and Radiant Day Spa

Tara Mortenson, Radiant Day Spa Alan Radoulovitch, Sweet Tooth Candy Shoppe

BEND, OR, USA, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two businesses in the Old Mill District are under new ownership: Sweet Tooth Candy Shoppe, which originally opened in the shopping district in 2012; and Radiant Day Spa, located in the previous Bend Day Spa space.Yoga instructor and self-care advocate Tara Mortenson is the new owner of Radiant Day Spa, located at 520 SW Powerhouse Dr, Suite 627. She’s taken her love of building community and her decades of working in the business world to create a place that combines her passions and entrepreneurial spirit. In a remodeled space with a light and modern aesthetic, Radiant Day Spa will offer massage, facials, lash lifting and tinting, waxing and retail products. Tara and her practitioners focus on clean ingredients, results-driven products and holistic treatments to create the perfect experience for each individual.Mortenson said, “I love creating community around self care. The Old Mill District is the perfect place to do this, as there are so many unique offerings, collaborations and fun events in this area. I’m looking forward to participating in all the activities. Plus, you can't beat the view of the mountains and river from our lounge!” Radiant Day Spa is planning to open in June.Sweet Tooth Candy Shoppe, 450 SW Powerhouse Dr, Suite 402, is now owned and operated by new owner Alan Radoulovitch, who moved to Bend with his wife Melissa, an Oregon native, last year. He was ready to leave his decades-long career in the financial sector behind and get out from behind a desk. He loved the concept of the store, which offers a large variety of candy, including more than 400 bulk candy choices all the way to specialty international candy and gift items - in a fun, whimsical environment. He’s added some new processes on the operational side, as well as new products that have been requested by customers.Radoulovitch said, “I love that the shop is located in the Old Mill District, where we have a chance to meet great people who come in to see us. Between the shops and restaurants, concerts and events at Les Schwab Amphitheater and recreational events on the Deschutes River, there's something for everyone here. We’re excited for the future of Sweet Tooth!”About the Old Mill DistrictOne of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. Bend’s Old Mill District – the most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience in the region. www.oldmilldistrict.com ###



