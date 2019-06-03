Plymouth Educational Center Names Distinctive Schools as New Charter Management Organization

Plymouth Educational Center Director, Schranda Battle

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plymouth Educational Center (PEC) Governing Board is thrilled to name Distinctive Schools as the Charter Management Organization (CMO) for PEC. Distinctive Schools is a 501(c3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools. Distinctive Schools provides intensive supports that accelerate achievement, performance, and college-preparedness. Through their innovative personalized learning model, coupled with dedicated social-emotional learning coaching and development, Distinctive Schools has a proven record of highly successful schools in both Metro-Detroit and Chicago."The Plymouth Educational Center (PEC) Governing Board reviewed a number of Charter Operators. After a rigorous interview process, we are excited to share that Distinctive Schools was selected as the CMO for PEC," stated Darwyn Fair, President of the PEC Governing Board. "We are confident that Distinctive Schools is the best choice for our PEC students, and look forward to a strong partnership and successful future for our school community."Under the leadership of The PEC Governing Board, in partnership with Distinctive Schools, Central Michigan University plans to present a reauthorization plan for PEC with their board of trustees. Since 1995, Plymouth Educational Center has been a pillar of the community, developing rich traditions and a legacy that will continue to support students and families long into the future. The board, in partnership with CMU, has worked to ensure the longtime legacy of PEC continues through reauthorization and the new partnership with a full-service charter management organization.“This is an exciting opportunity as we look to the future of PEC, and positively impacting families in Detroit, Michigan, into the future,” said Scott Frauenheim, Chief Executive Officer of Distinctive Schools. “We are committed to closing the opportunity gap by providing access to rich personalized learning experiences for students and families.”Distinctive Schools is proud to announce that Mrs. Schranda Battle has been selected as the school principal for the campus. Battle is a graduate of Wayne State University and Detroit Public Schools. Her school restart work has a proven track record of improved culture, climate, and increased academic gains. She has served as an English teacher, Special Education teacher, Special Education Director and School Principal over the course of 19 years in education.“It is an honor to be part of the PEC and Distinctive Schools’ family,” stated Battle. “I’m excited to work side-by-side with the PEC staff, board, students, and families to ensure that all students have access to a high-quality education. PEC will offer unparalleled services for our students and families academically, socially, and emotionally.”PEC will serve students in K-8 for the 2019-20 school year and is currently accepting applications. Visit www.PlymouthEd.org for more information about enrollment. PEC is the third Distinctive Schools managed campus in the metro-Detroit area, Distinctive College Prep – Harper Woods opened in Fall of 2017 and Distinctive College Prep – Redford opened in Fall of 2018. All three campuses are free, not for profit, charter schools.For more information on employment opportunities or how to enroll your child at Plymouth Educational Center, visit http://www.PlymouthEd.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.