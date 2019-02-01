Distinctive Schools National Board Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Co-Founder Dr. Joseph Wise Named Executive Chairman, CEO Scott Frauenheim Brings Proven Record Leading Innovative Education

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Distinctive Schools National Board of Directors voted unanimously to appoint Scott Frauenheim as the first ever full-time Chief Executive Officer of Distinctive Schools. Dr. Joseph Wise, co-founder and current CEO, will continue to serve as the Chairman of the Distinctive Schools National Board along with David Sundstrom, co-founder, continuing as a board member and Chief Administrative Officer.Scott Frauenheim has been an integral part of the development and growth of Distinctive Schools and has been part of the Distinctive Schools family from its foundation.“We are exceedingly confident in Scott’s ability to bring Distinctive Schools into the next generation of innovative education. His tenure with Distinctive Schools began in the classroom, and through thoughtful leadership, incredible initiative, and endless creativity, Scott advanced from Teacher to Dean, Dean to Director, Director to President, and now, President to Chief Executive Officer. He is well positioned to lead Distinctive Schools into the future.” said Dr. Joseph Wise.Frauenheim’s leadership has been a driving force in creating systems, structures, and processes for Distinctive Schools. “I am honored to assume this new role, and help move Distinctive forward with a vision for the future that builds upon the amazing foundation that our co-founders, Dr. Wise and David Sundstrom, have built,” said Frauenheim. “As an organization, we will continue to focus on sustainability, growth, and investing in our teachers and staff. The culture that drives Distinctive Schools is rooted in optimism and innovation, and I look forward to continuing to build a national reputation of innovation and personalized learning.” Frauenheim is committed to thriving culture, strategic vision, meticulous operations, inspirational leadership, and nimble adaptability.As a network leader, Frauenheim leverages the strength of Distinctive Schools’ healthy culture to drive the organization forward. He acknowledges the challenges of leadership and harnesses the strengths of his team to move the work. “Frauenheim is a dynamic leader, and one of his greatest gifts is his ability to set a clear and colorful vision. Even more powerful is his ability to lead people to coalesce around that vision toward tangible and successful outcomes. He is confident in his beliefs, steadfast in his values, and people are excited and motivated to follow his lead,” stated Katherine O’Connor, Chief Academic Officer for Distinctive Schools.To realize his vision to design schools that prepare future ready students, Frauenheim will continue to engage the strengths of the Distinctive Schools board, leadership team, staff, students and families to transform and reimagine the school experience.To learn more, please visit http://distinctiveschools.org/ Distinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from traditionally underserved backgrounds. The team includes passionate educators and determined leaders who innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation, as well as ensure that each and every one of Distinctive Schools students thrives in college, career and life.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.