Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was slimed by the students of the Hmong International Academy as a result of an AmeriCorps challenge to get at least 20 new sign ups in May.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Slimed by Students of Hmong International Academy Honors challenge to sign up 20 new AmeriCorps members in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Slimed by Students of Hmong International Academy Mayor Frey honors challenge to sign up 20 new AmeriCorps members of the 250 needed in Minneapolis. More than $2.5 million in federal funds are leveraged by AmeriCorps for Minneapolis each year.Minneapolis – May 31, 2019 – Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a challenge to members of the Minneapolis community to talk to friends, family and neighbors to sign up at least 20 new members for AmeriCorps service by May 10th. If the challenge was met, he vowed to let the students of Hmong International Academy, a school with AmeriCorps members from City of Lakes AmeriCorps, Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps, to create a barrel of slime and dump it on his head. The community responded, and the major honored his pledge on Wed., May 29, at 1 PM.WHAT: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey slimed by students of the Hmong International Academy.WHEN: Wednesday, May 29th, 1 to 1:30 PMWHERE: Hmong International Academy, 1501 North 30th Avenue, MinneapolisWHY: Mayor Frey honored his challenge to sign up at least 20 new AmeriCorps membersin Minneapolis by May 10th.In 2019-2020, more than 250 AmeriCorps service positions will be available in Minneapolis.More than $2.5 million in federal funds are leveraged by AmeriCorps forMinneapolis each year.WHO: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob FreyStudents, faculty and AmeriCorps members from Hmong International AcademyVideo of the challenge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgclsRnQo_s&feature=youtu.be AmeriCorps in MinnesotaAmeriCorps is a national service program often referred to as the “Domestic Peace Corps.” Here in Minnesota, more than 2,000 individuals are serving in more than 200 communities statewide. People who join AmeriCorps commit to a year of service in exchange for a modest living stipend and an education award to help pay for tuition or student loans. Members gain valuable professional, educational, and life benefits, and the experience has a lasting impact on the members and the communities they serve. AmeriCorps is a real-life education and work experience wrapped into one.People who join AmeriCorps (called “members”) provide direct service in the areas of education, addiction recovery, public safety, economic opportunity and the environment. There are hundreds of different AmeriCorps positions available, including full-time and part-time opportunities with nonprofits, schools, public agencies, and community and faith-based groups.Members also receive training, career connections, marketable skills, and the chance to make a real difference in people’s lives. AmeriCorps is an awesome adventure and a way to gain the experience of a lifetime! To learn more, visit www.serveminnesota.org or call 612.333.7740.About Minnesota Reading Corps:One in three Minnesota third graders is not reading at grade level. Minnesota Reading Corps, a statewide program, provides a solution. The program places trained AmeriCorps tutors in schools and preschools, where they deliver proven literacy strategies to help children get ready for Kindergarten and on track to become successful readers by the end of third grade. Two independent and rigorous studies conducted by the University of Chicago confirm Reading Corps to be one of the most effective literacy programs nationwide. It is replicated in 12 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.minnesotareadingcorps.org About Minnesota Math Corps:State exam results show 40 percent of Minnesota eighth graders do not demonstrate grade-level proficiency in math. Minnesota Math Corps provides a solution to help students become successful 21st century learners and to narrow achievement gaps. The program places trained AmeriCorps tutors in Minnesota schools to deliver research-based math strategies that help students in grades four through eight build the skills needed to succeed in math. The program is being replicated nationally. For more information, please visit www.minnesotamathcorps.org About City of Lakes AmeriCorps:City of Lakes AmeriCorps is one of the oldest AmeriCorps programs in the Twin Cities. For 25 years, its members have served the youth of Minneapolis as tutors, out-of-school enrichment leaders, and positive adult role models who inspire youth to reach their full potential. City of Lakes members serve in middle schools throughout the Minneapolis Public Schools district providing academic support and after school enrichment opportunities for long-term English Learners. For more information, please visit https://col.mpls.k12.mn.us # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.