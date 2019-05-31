Singer/Songwriter Brinn Black Burns For More On “72’s”

Brinn Black PR shot by Cory Brandon Clay

New Song "72's" Streaming Now On All Platforms

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer/songwriter Brinn Black burns for more attention from her lover in her newest release, “72’s.” Comparing the obsession her partner has for his beloved Marlboros to the attention she receives from him, Brinn finds herself on the short end of the stick and wondering why. The track starts off with a slow-burning spark that explodes into an all-consuming fire. The song is dynamic, the lyric adept; Black’s voice seductive. The result is a performance that is every bit as addictive as love - or nicotine - and it’s streaming now on all platforms ; radio can find “72’s” on Play MPE.If I was your nicotineAnd your smoke break craving was kissing meI wish you’d breathe me in just like you doAll those blue marlboro 72’s (Brinn Black, Briana Tyson, Brittany Kennell)Produced by NBC’s The Voice (2016) contestant Nolan Neal Seals, whose credits include Adam Wakefield, Saliva and Matt Bailie, the song was written by Brinn, Briana Tyson and Brittany Kennell. The nuanced track, which premiered yesterday on Roughstock, features bassist Reed Berin (Clare Dunn), Justin Ostrander (Sam Hunt, Steven Tyler, Kenny Chesney) on electric guitar, drummer Grady Saxman (Luke Combs, Uncle Kracker), Smith Curry on steel (Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean, Willie Nelson) and Jimmy Wallace on B3, keyboards and synthesizer (Joe Walsh, The Wallflowers).These top-tier pickers set a dark and moody stage for Black, who works the building dynamic like the professional that she is: the highs are in the stratosphere and the lows are rock bottom. Industry insiders are noting Brinn’s sultry soliloquy brings a “fresh perspective on Country music” (Unsynd) and are hailing her ability to portray “pure desire, and the ache of longing” that are evident in her “emotional vocal delivery” (Global Songwriters Connection).Fans will have several opportunities to see the Virginia native throughout CMA Fest week. She kicks her busy schedule off on June 4 on Facebook Live with Sunday’s Kind of Country at 6 p.m. Additional appearances include:6/5 Belcourt Taps (6-7 p.m.)6/6 The Stillery (1-2 p.m.)6/9 INDIE FEST @Alley Taps (2-3 p.m.)Brinn is no stranger to large crowds; she formed the multi-day Lyrics On The Lake Songwriters Festival with a group of friends six years ago, and the 7th Annual Festival will be held this year June 12-16 at Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia. To date, the charitable event has drawn thousands of music lovers to the area and raised over $100,000 to benefit the community and The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Central and Southwest Virginia.ABOUT BRINNShe’s been performing since the age of four, but since she moved to Nashville at the age of 18, this soulful songstress has taken a more entrepreneurial approach to her music. She continues to pour herself into her songwriting, recording, and touring, and that dedication has led to performances at the legendary Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Black has opened shows for Lady Antebellum, Ronnie Dunn, Darius Rucker, Justin Moore, Little Big Town, Montgomery Gentry, Gretchen Wilson, LoCash, Dustin Lynch, Sammy Kershaw and more. She’s released several songs, including her most vulnerable piece of work, “Daddy’s Medicine,” in 2017. The companion music video has amassed more than 200,000 views, while the track has gained nearly 30,000 streams on Spotify. The native of Chester, Virginia also uses her musical talents to help others while giving back with the creation of Lyrics On The Lake, an annual, multi-day festival held at Smith Mountain Lake, VA. Brinn is also a hands-on advocate for programs including Christmas 4 Kids, Give It To Goodwill, Hands On Nashville, the Columbia Shop-With-A-Cop program, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She also prides herself on being an ambassador for LEAD Southeast, a public school in Nashville committed to preparing artistic young students for a four-year college or university. She has one dog (Little Miss Molly B), loves dark chocolate, Italian food and SEC sports.



