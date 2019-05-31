US and Israel announced to present at Air Missile Defence Technology

Air Missile Defence Technology 2019

SMi presents: Leading US Army and Israeli Air Defence figures to present at Air Missile Defence Technology 2019 in October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Iran's development of powerful missiles advancing, it has been announced that the Israel Defence Forces are working with the US to trial out a highly advanced THAAD missile defense system for the first time. Learn more about how allies, the US and Israel, are working together to stay ahead of near peer adversaries from leading experts from the US DoD and Israeli Air Defence HQ at SMi’s upcoming Air Missile Defence Technology 2019 conference on 22nd-23rd October 2019.1. Dr Juanita M. Christensen, Director, CCDC Aviation and Missile Center, US Army2. Mr Peter Woodmansee, Division Chief, Integrated Air and Missile Defence, HQ US European Command3. Mr Max Hanessian, Chief, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, US Air Force in Europe4. Mr Thomas N Doss, Assistant Program Executive Officer, International, PEO Missiles and SpaceExamining the Israeli Layered Approach to Missile Defence Systems• Iron Dome interceptor system capabilities and deployment• Working with the United States to supply Iron Dome defence systems• ICBM threats and the role of the Arrow 3 system in protecting Israeli citizens• David’s Sling protecting against medium range threatsDelegates will also hear from NATO countries speaking alongside NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI) including: Czech Armed Forces, Hungarian Army, UK MoD, French Air Force, Lithuanian Air Force, Swedish FMV, University of Defence Brno, Czech Republic and more!The two-day conference will also feature technical briefings from industry experts from organisations such as:• Weibel Scientific A/S – “Common technical scalability across the full IAMD domain — is it possible?”• Lockheed Martin – presentation details to follow.• MBDA – “Examining MBDA’s GBAD capabilities”• Diehl Defence - “Meeting the Demand for High Performance SHORAD Systems”For those who would like to find out more information about the conference and for live agenda updates and the latest downloadable content, visit www.airmissiledefence.com/einpr To register for the conference and save £400, book online by Midnight GMT on 31st May 2019 at www.airmissiledefence.com/einpr The conference is proudly sponsored by Lockheed Martin & Weibel Scientific.Air Missile Defence Technology22nd-23rd October 2019Prague, Czech RepublicFor any sponsorship bookings call Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries call James Hitchen on on +44 (0)20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



