Acquisition International: DigitalMR 2019 Global Excellence Awards Winner
DigitalMR is named the Most Innovative AI Based Market Research Company - UK by Acquisition International magazine as part of the 2019 Global Excellence Awards.
DigitalMR was named the Most Innovative AI Based Market Research Company - UK by Acquisition International magazine as part of the 2019 Global Excellence Awards. On this occasion, DigitalMR Sales & Marketing Manager Sophia Papagregoriou spoke to Acquisition International on the topic of producing accurate insights for data driven organisations.
To read the full feature, click here.
DigitalMR is a London based technology company with proprietary solutions for social intelligence (listening & analytics) - listening247, and DIY private online communities - communities247. It specialises in the use of Artificial Intelligence for high accuracy text and image analytics and the integration of Social, Survey, and Sales data for unique actionable insights that could not otherwise be obtained. listening247 was developed specifically for market research, offering the highest possible sentiment and semantic (topics) accuracy in any language. It can be used to analyse data on any topic or product category, from any country around the world, on all social media and other online sources such as blogs, forums, news and reviews. DigitalMR has a variety of current and past clients and partners, and works with multinationals in various sectors such as FMCG, retail, banking & finance, telecoms, and NGOs.
Sophia Papagregoriou
DigitalMR
+44 20 3176 6800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.