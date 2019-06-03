IT Governance announces live DPA webinar to provide insight into data processing for law enforcement purposes

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber risk and privacy management solutions, is hosting a live webinar session to help competent authorities for law enforcement process personal data in compliance with the Data Protection Act (DPA) 2018.

The webinar, An Introduction to the Data Protection Act 2018 Part 3 – Law Enforcement Processing, takes place on 25 June 2019, 3:00 – 3:45 pm (BST).

Presented by IT Governance Consultancy Manager Shaun Beresford, it will cover:

• What Part 3 of the DPA 2018 is and why you need to pay attention to it;

• Key definitions for law enforcement processing;

• Penalties issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to police departments between 2016 and 2018;

• The principles of law enforcement processing and data subjects’ rights; and

• A 12-step approach to law enforcement processing.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “The DPA 2018 replaced its UK predecessor a year ago, when the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) also came into force. ‘Part 3: Law Enforcement Processing’ technically implements the EU Law Enforcement Directive, regimenting data processing for the very specific purposes of prevention, investigation, detection or prosecution of criminal offences or the execution of criminal penalties.

“If you are a law enforcement professional or working within any of the competent authorities listed in Schedule 7 of the DPA 2018, chances are you will need to have a handle on Part 3 of the Act. IT Governance’s data privacy and compliance experts can help you do that.”

Professionals interested in attending the webinar and learning more about law enforcement processing can register here.

In addition to the webinar, IT Governance offers a classroom training course, DPA 2018 Part 3 – Law Enforcement Processing, which provides in-depth knowledge and understanding of Part 3 processing, covering matters directly relevant to the processing of personal data by a competent authority for law enforcement purposes.

IT Governance provides complete cyber risk and privacy management solutions tailored to each organisation’s needs and demands. This includes training courses, documentation toolkits, consultancy, compliance software, and more.

For more information about IT Governance’s DPA and GDPR training courses, please visit the website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.



