ITGP, IT Governance's sister company, launches ITIL Foundation Essentials – ITIL 4 Edition – The ultimate revision guide

ELY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITGP (IT Governance Publishing) is pleased to announce the release of a new book, ITIL® Foundation Essentials – ITIL 4 Edition – The ultimate revision guide.

ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) is the most widely adopted IT service management (ITSM) framework in the world. It details best practice in ITSM, enabling organisations to provide IT services aligned to their specific business needs.

The newest iteration of the framework, ITIL 4, was launched in February 2019 alongside an updated edition of the ITIL Foundation manual and the ITIL 4 Foundation qualification. ITIL 4 builds on previous versions of the framework, introducing a new end-to-end digital operating model, the service value system (SVS).

Author Claire Agutter said: “I’ve updated my ITIL exam guide to include all the latest ITIL 4 concepts, with no waffle. You’ll find the information you need to successfully pass your ITIL 4 Foundation exam, and learn about the SVS, ITSM practices and guiding principles, ensuring your service management knowledge is fully up to date.”

The book is the ultimate revision guide for professionals preparing for the ITIL 4 Foundation exam. It is fully aligned with the course syllabus and gives a clear and concise overview of the facts, addressing the new ITSM challenges, technologies and ways of working introduced by ITIL 4.

Ideal for both self-taught candidates and ITIL 4 Foundation trainees, those new to the framework and people looking to upgrade their ITIL 2011 certification, the guide covers the key terms and concepts, presents detailed information in clear, user-friendly and easy-to-follow ways, and explains the key figures and diagrams in the ITIL syllabus.

ITGP is a sister company of IT Governance, and a division of GRC International Group. The Group is the holding company for a group of companies providing a range of products and services to address the IT governance, risk management and compliance requirements of organisations to enable them to meet the relevant commercial requirements and regulatory standards.

ITGP produces high-quality publications about best-practice frameworks, compliance and technical subjects including information security, IT governance, IT service management and project management. Content is written by industry experts and real-world practitioners to help readers plan and deliver successful implementation projects.

