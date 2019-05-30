CareRite Centers Celebrates “Superheroes” During National Nursing Home Week; Honors Professional of the Year

Marcia Reid of Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Named Professional of the Year by CareRite Centers Chief Operating Officer, Akiva Rudner in Nashville Reid Alongside Fellow Employees of Trevecca Center Following the Announcement Reid Receives the "Key to Trevecca Center" alongside her grand prize for Professional of the Year!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareRite Centers celebrated National Nursing Home Week 2019 with a superhero theme of “Not all heroes wear capes.” The event was in efforts to recognize employees and residents as true superheroes in the community.Celebrated annually during the month of May, communities in the CareRite network across the nation collectively honor and recognize employees, residents, and families in a vibrant week-long celebration of camaraderie and friendship.Nursing Home Week in the CareRite Centers network is an annual event that is highly-anticipated by employees and residents. The week is filled with fun giveaways, themed events, resident-employee programming, intergenerational activities with youth in the community, and special messages from national partners and CareRite Centers executive leadership.“We would like to thank our incredible staff; you are our most precious resource. We salute you and have ongoing, genuine appreciation for what you do,” shared Mark Friedman and Neal Einhorn, Principals and Co-Founders of CareRite Centers.The CareRite Centers network employs over 7,000 dedicated, highly-trained professionals throughout the nation. Each year during National Nursing Home Week, CareRite Centers announces its Professional of the Year, who is nominated by residents, patients, family members, fellow colleagues, and those throughout the community. This celebration is the highlight of Nursing Home Week, with this year’s coveted title being awarded to certified nursing assistant and lead career mentor, Marcia Reid, of Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville.Marcia Reid of Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing received a record-breaking number of nominations from her past patients, their families, and her peers. Reid has served in the healthcare industry for over a decade as a certified nursing assistant. “The best part of my day is when my co-workers and when my residents are happy to see me,” Reid shared. “It is the most fulfilling when I complete my task, and my managers are happy, and family members and residents are happy; that makes my day fulfilled.”Reid’s honorable recognition was announced in a standing-room-only space in Nashville by CareRite Centers Chief Operating Officer, Akiva Rudner. This year’s award offers Reid a choice between an all expenses paid trip for four to Walt Disney World Resort or her rent paid for six months! CareRite’s Professional of the Year award for 2020 will feature a “trip of the professional’s dreams” or any bill paid up to $10,000; the winner will be announced during National Nursing Home Week in May 2020.CareRite Centers, LLC is a nationally-recognized healthcare provider serving the short and long term care needs of individuals in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. With core principles of providing luxurious services and amenities and optimal levels of genuine, quality care, CareRite Centers is proud to honor their “superheroes” each and everyday. As noted in the organization’s mission statement, the employees are the “vital link!”



