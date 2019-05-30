Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. to Announce Its VIP Client Appreciation Luncheon

May 25th, 2019 VIP Client Appreciation Luncheon

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc., a premier real estate company in California, is proud to announce its previous VIP Client Appreciation Luncheon. The said event was held last Saturday, May 25th, 2019, at Cafe Santorini in Pasadena, CA.

The VIP Client Appreciation Luncheon was attended by around 100 of Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team's past and present clients. These clients are those that the real estate company helped to buy and sell properties. The main purpose of the said event is to show the company’s appreciation and gratitude to its clients and most importantly, to explain its referral program.

The event also emphasizes Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.’s partnership with World Harvest, which is a non-profit humanitarian organization. The organization aims to help children and families in need in the third world country and other remote parts of the world. Some of the programs that World Harvest conduct are Disaster Relief, Community Relief, and Children Program. The speaker of the event was Austen Hunter, a representative of World Harvest.

Over the years, Rudy L. Kusuma and his team strive to make them not just an ordinary real estate company. For every referral that their clients make, many children and families around the world can receive significant help. The company believes that giving back to the communities in needs by donating a portion of its successful transactions it makes towards the non-profit organization with various humanitarian missions.

“From the very start, we want Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. to be not just a real estate company where buyers and sellers can find properties. We want the company to be placed where people in need can rely on in times they needed a helping hand. And, we highly appreciate our partners in the business for making things happen. We will continue to give a portion of our income for every transaction we do,” expresses Rudy L. Kusuma.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is a real estate company based in Rosemead, California. The company does not only focus on innovating real estate solutions and using the latest technology to build high-end real estate properties but also they have a good heart that gives to the communities in need.

