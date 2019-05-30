HERNDON, VA, USA, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosoka Software announces the upgrade of Rosoka GeoGravy 7.1, its open gazetteer and geospatial analysis engine. Rosoka GeoGravy can be used as stand-alone software, or bundled with Rosoka’s NLP multilingual entity extraction and text analytics engine, to narrow location results from known geographic regions or defined areas of interest and pinpoint the places mentioned from unstructured text to locations on a map.The latest release of Rosoka GeoGravy has incorporated new Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into its gazetteer. The AI interprets contextual use to better understand the exact location of indefinite place names, helping to determine if locations of interest, such as Paris, are in France, Virginia, Texas or elsewhere.For eight years, Rosoka Software has been supporting intelligence solutions by providing the geospatial analysis that aids in the discovery, documentation, and prosecution of entities while offering smart options for customization. Rosoka GeoGravy is Java-based, processes on any JVM platform, and integrates with direct API for JSON or XML based web services. Rosoka GeoGravy connects to open source map servers, or interfaces with commercial map servers like ESRI.About Rosoka SoftwareRosoka pioneered the philosophy that the content should speak for itself. Rosoka's multilingual product suite is used to enhance mission-critical solutions in a wide range of applications and markets. Today Rosoka software provides optimized insights by extracting entities, relationships, sentiment, and location from documents in over 200 languages.For more information visit www.rosoka.com or contact us at info@rosoka.com.



