Scientology Volunteer Ministers Participate in Blood Drive to Save Lives

Scientology Volunteer Ministers with One Blood rep at the close of a Blood Drive in downtown Clearwater

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, 18 May 2019, One Blood, Florida’s non-profit organization responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood, parked their distinctive red bus at Garden and Franklin in downtown Clearwater right next to the Church of Scientology’s Flag Building, and received 19 pints of blood potentially saving 57 lives.

For more than twenty years the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization and Church of Scientology Tampa have helped coordinate blood drives, providing promotion for the events as well as any help needed on the day.

“When I think of the thousands of pints of blood that have been donated over the years, I am grateful that an organization such as One Blood exists to help save lives and be available during times of disasters and the many emergencies so many of us experience in life,”said Judy Fagerman, Scientology Volunteer Minister from the Church of Scientology Tampa.



Scientology Volunteer Ministers:

The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan: “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid and safety techniques.



