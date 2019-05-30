A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Luncheon

Cub Scouts enjoying a Pinewood Derby race demonstrate the principle, "A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words.

There is no substitute for high-quality photographs if you want to tell your story. Non-profits usually don’t have the funds to hire a professional, but they can learn the basics.” — August Ryan, professional photographer

CLEARWATER, FL, US, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August Ryan, professional photographer of 10 years, was this month’s keynote speaker at the May 29th monthly Charity Networking Luncheon for nonprofits at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. He relayed his knowledge of photography, showing nonprofits how to take quality photos and videos to promote their good works in their communities.

Mr. Ryan said, “There is no substitute for high-quality photographs if you want to tell your story. Non-profits usually don’t have the funds to hire a professional, but they can learn the basics. There’s nothing I love more than photography, and it’s my pleasure to help these nonprofit leaders get photos they’ll be proud to share.”

Mr. Ryan specializes in shooting portraits, professional head shots, events and product photography. The nonprofit leaders learned the fundamentals of photography such as composition and exposure values and how these make or break a professional grade picture.

“I asked Mr. Ryan to volunteer his time today to teach nonprofit leaders the art of photography.” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center. “Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘Art is a word which summarizes the quality of communication’ because of what the nonprofits learned today they will be able to communicate to their communities through their pictures.”

After Mr. Ryan’s talk nonprofit leaders stood up and introduce themselves to everyone else, giving them a brief story of what they do in the community.

The purpose of the CCV Center’s luncheon is two-fold; to provide an avenue for nonprofits to network and to deliver the tools they need to grow their community outreach activities. The topics discussed at each luncheon vary, however they all deal the various aspects of running a nonprofit organization.

Charitable or volunteer organizations can attend the event at no cost. Complimentary food is also included for the attendees. The next luncheon will be on the 26th of June at 11:30 am.

Since March of 2018 the CCV Center has offered its facilities as a meeting space or event venue at no cost to nonprofit organizations. Made possible with sponsorship from the Church of Scientology, it serves to expand the Clearwater Community Volunteers’ community outreach.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to RSVP for next month’s luncheon please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.