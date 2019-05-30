Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Teaches Youth to Have a Fun and Safe Summer

Among the activities at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center’s Pre-Memorial Day event, was Shihan Walter Evans’ self-defense class for all ages in the downtown Clearwater Osceola Courtyard.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, May 26th, 37 children and their parents converged on the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center for a pre-Memorial Day community picnic in the Osceola Courtyard. The event included a complimentary self-defense lesson by Mr. Walter Evans, 7th degree black belt of the Shihan School of Survival.

“Memorial Day is about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice to help us protect our freedoms,” said Clem Chevrot, the Director of CCV. “We wanted to provide local youth with tools they can use to protect themselves here at home.”

Mr. Walter Evans spoke about his nonprofit’s activities and the importance of knowing how to defend oneself. His lesson in the Osceola Courtyard across from the CCV Center included 4 easy-to-learn self-defense techniques. He stressed the importance of self-discipline. Adults and children from ages 6 to 82 participated in the lesson.

Guests also enjoyed hula-hooping, playing frisbee, bean-bag tossing and sack races. Parents and children alike participated in Hula-hoop competitions to see who could keep the hoops going for the longest.

Refreshments included an open sundae bar and American flag themed arts & crafts in the center’s café-style Gathering Space. Vanilla ice cream with chocolate syrup, sprinkles, whipped cream and bananas were on the menu.

One father attending the event with his family said, “My kid was in a grumpy mood and he cheered right up when he saw all the other kids playing. He just ran right in! Thank you for putting this together for us.”

Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center said, “The Clearwater Community Volunteers consistently works towards making Clearwater a safer place for families and children with our community events. Inspired by what humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once wrote, ‘a community that pulls together can make a greater society for all’, we partner with nonprofit organizations like the Shihan School of Survival toward the betterment of various social ills.”

The Shihan School of Survival offers programs which combat the increase of youth obesity, violence, bullying, gang activities, criminal behavior, drug use, and other societal ills. For more information about the Shihan School, please call (727) 641-0127 or email shihanwalter@yahoo.com.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



