Conferencing to cash in on the Blockchain boom?

Jigsaw Conferences Ltd bites into Bitcoin and says the events industry can surf a whole new wave of subject matter, and start a new seam of meetings mining

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockchain events are the emergent buzzword in the events industry and tech sector and have been perceived as the next 'game changer' since the arrival of the www. As it grows from niche circles to the mainstream with multi-billion-pound companies like Grayscale with holdings worth over 2 billion and NASDAQ instruments launching in the near future called Bakkt, the topic is powering up the table with conference and events agendas.Jigsaw Conferences Ltd a free venue finding service has seen an increase in meeting rooms and hire space for these type of enquiries since 2017 bitcoin boom. Jigsaw Conferences is launching its own events platform called blockotel.com For most agencies, blockchain knowledge and insight around the tech is still unknown however Jigsaw venue finder team have been on a learning curve and helping event organisers with knowledge on the matter of meetings and events since 2016.The demand for cryptocurrency and blockchain conferencing means that during 2019, delegates are offered an array of new and growing financial events. Banking and Finance have long been a key sector for conferencing and meetings, however, the blockchain boom has exploded not only as a new big topic around traditional conferences and meetings but inside some of the existing stalwart events as a new and dynamic subcategory.Blockchain is here to stay as are cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and the appetite for knowledge around it is greater than ever. Jigsaw Conferences Ltd has a breath of knowledge around the subject and understands what is required for the conference and meetings industry. Jigsaw can see the booming area of blockchain and crypto within the industry agile enough for event organisers to exploit opportunities for massive growth which explodes and fuels the events industry to the moon.Jigsaw Conferences Ltd - International Venues is one of the worlds leading venue-finding agencies for finding venues in UK, Europe or Worldwide. Established in 2003 we know what we are doing. Whatever your Hotel, Venue, Event or Travel requirements, they offer a personal, professional and very friendly service which is totally FREE.They identify the key areas for potential cost savings and help you achieve them. We search and measure all possible savings that can be achieved and because of our global market knowledge, they can consolidate your global spend data on events to bespoke a program that runs in conjunction with your transient and air procurement.Whether you are looking for somewhere to stay while traveling on a sporting event, business trip, attending a course or visiting an exhibition, our dedicated reservations team will be able to find somewhere within your location of choice, within your budget and with the amenities you require. We negotiated rates with all major hotel groups and independent chains Average savings of 35% (in 2018). Personal preferences kept on file: loyalty membership schemes, etc. 15 minute response time for all UK requests and allocations held at hotels during busy times.Jigsaw also offer dedicated event accommodation specialists in UK and other parts of the world. They are specialists in group and event accommodation. We are PCI DSS compliant unlike the majority of our competitors meaning you can build your trust with us. Be careful who you share your credit card details with to avoid risks.They provide a complete event accommodation solution by providing user-friendly online portals for any event ranging from conventions, conferences to event planners as we do hotel reservations for the delegates.



