Best HPC Engineers Deliver Industry-Leading Solutions to Nor-Tech Clients

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, a leading HPC technology builder and integrator, has one of the most highly respected technology engineering teams in the world—capable of everything from minor tweaks that solve big problems to complex hardware and software integrations that other engineers won’t touch. Linux expertise is a specialty-- engineers average 12 years of Linux experience alone.

Engineering team members have all been at Nor-Tech for more than 10 years—the company doesn’t have the turnover that their bigger competitors have. The same engineers that build each client’s HPC technology are easily accessible during business hours to answer questions and explain complicated procedures in non-technical terms.

A Computing Facilities Manager at a major research institution said, “The highlight of our relationship with Nor-Tech has been their ability to accommodate our increasing GPU needs in an efficient and sustainable way. Their capability of customizing the systems to our needs was important. It provides us with an enormous amount of computing capacity for the budget that we have.”

Nor-Tech’s engineers can create a solution for almost any situation; they are energized, rather than defeated, by tough challenges. For example, they developed a solution that allows large-scale scientific projects to run data with much less expensive consumer-grade GPUs—solving a problem that had existed in the HPC community for a decade. In addition to achieving multiple high-level partner certifications, the company:

• Innovated and developed the Demo Cluster—a cutting-edge tool, available free-of-charge to the public, for testing code on the latest hardware and software.

• Continues to create HPC technology for two projects that were either nominated for or won a Nobel Physics Prize.

• Was the only HPC technology solution provider selected by NASA to showcase their technology and capabilities at a Washington D.C. event for legislators.

• Developed or leveraged unique cabinets and configurations that enable HPC technology to be used in harsh environments, offices, and in a variety of environments (portable)—bringing powerful HPC solutions outside of the traditional data center.

• Developed a proprietary Quick Start Guide that is customized for each client and each HPC build.

• Includes color-coded cables—simplifying set up and reconfiguration.

• Was the first HPC technology provider to offer a no wait-time support guarantee.

• Was named a CRN Top Data Center Infrastructure Builder and an HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award winner.



Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “One of the reasons that our engineers have been able to shine is that we don’t micromanage at Nor-Tech. We hire the best and give them the latitude to innovate. We are very proud of our engineers and also the management, sales and support structure that allows Nor-Tech to be so successful.”

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of MIT Technology Review’s Global Advisory Panel. The company is a high performance computer builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: GSA, University of Wisconsin System, NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081



