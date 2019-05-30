HPAPI USA Conference 2019 - Insights into Containment and Banding Strategies

HPAPI USA Conference

Issues in Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Reports: Novartis, SKAN and Taro Pharmaceuticals to speak on containment and banding strategies at the inaugural HPAPI USA conference, taking place on October 21st-22nd in BostonThe HPAPI Industry is growing at an impressive rate with the market expected to be worth $28 billion by 2024 (Source: www.marketwatch.com ). Yet with everything, great success comes with high risk, which means manufacturing processes need to operate with the utmost care to ensure safety.SMi’s inaugural Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients USA conference, convening in Boston on October 21st-22nd, will explore how the latest technologies can benefit HPAPI with artificial intelligence and machine learning to hasten risk assessment and validation. However, the underlying subject will be containment issues with a special focus on containment banding solutions and disaster management procedures. Session highlights for the 2019 conference include:Control banding – the power of hypnosisThe value of applying risk-based data driven making process to your API risk management programUsing data to identify appropriate technical solutions based on risk vs hazardEliminate waste associated with over and under engineering and Personal Protective EquipmentMarc Abromovitz, Head of Industrial Hygiene, NovartisEffective and safe containment solutions for biologics based HPAPIs along with cleaning and cross contamination requirementsRegulatory requirements for highly potent biologics-base PharmaceuticalsRequirements for aseptic manufacturing and ContainmentCleaning and Cross Contamination RequirementsRichard Denk, Head of Sales Containment, SKANThe event brochure is available to download online.Those interested in attending, an early bird saving of $400 is available for bookings made before May 31st. Registrations can be made on the event website at www.hpapi-usa.com Sponsors: Lonza and SafeBridge ConsultantsHPAPI USAConference: October 21st – 22nd, 2019Workshops: October 23rd, 2019Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA---END---For delegate enquiries please contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0) 20 7827 6184 or fbegum@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Neill Howard on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6164 / Email: nhoward@smi-online.co.uk



