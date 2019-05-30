25-Year Career Pharmacist Presents Safe Mental Health Solutions at CCHR Seminar

Having helped thousands of children and adults with health issues, Pamela Seefeld, R.Ph., shown here, knows from her education and experience, alternatives to psychotropic drugs, which can improve health and mental outlook.

Clinical Pharmacist, Pamela Seefeld's specialty, pharmacognosy, deals with the use of medicinal drugs from natural sources to treat all types of illnesses.

Our workshops are educating Floridians on everything from their rights under the mental health law to the fact that there are hundreds of physical aliments which mimic mental health conditions.” — Diane Stein, President of CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR), a mental health watchdog nonprofit organization, will host a seminar by registered pharmacist, Pamela Seefeld, on June 8th at 1:00pm. The seminar will cover alternative and safe solutions to psychotropic medication for successful mental health. This complimentary seminar will take place at CCHR Florida’s headquarters at 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, downtown Clearwater, and is open to the public. Complimentary refreshments will be served.

Pamela Seefeld, R. Ph., is a 1990 University of Florida graduate of the College of Pharmacy and has been practicing and consulting on pharmacology for more than 25 years. Her specialty centers around pharmacognosy, the study and use of botanical resources and natural supplements to treat illnesses, physical and mental.

“Our workshops are educating Floridians on everything from their rights under the mental health law to the fact that there are hundreds of physical aliments which mimic mental health conditions.” said Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida. “Clinical Pharmacist Pamela Seefeld covers the potentially devastating side effects of drugging children, how prescription psychotropic drugs affect children and how to treat mental health naturally.”

More than 8.5 million U.S. children are taking psychotropic medications with documented adverse health effects, according to data from the IMS Health Vector One National Database Year 2013 [1]. This includes 274,000 infants, 370,000 toddlers, and even 1,400 infants prescribed and taking anti-anxiety, anti-depressant, and ADHD drugs, according to 2013 data from the IMS Institute for Healthcare Informatics [2].

Ms. Seefeld discusses alternative solutions for mental health and “black box” warnings of psychiatric drugs, which show they are linked to suicide, violence, and other alarming side effects [3]. Studies also show that 55% -77% of teenagers who developed suicidal behavior did so directly after being treated with psychiatric medication [4].

According to a Denver Post article by holistic health pioneer Dr. Mercola, drug companies have paid billions of dollars in fines for illegally marketing psychiatric drugs to children. Dr. Mercola explains that often behavior problems in children are very frequently related to improper diet, emotional upset, and exposure to toxins, yet no pharmaceutical drug commercial will ever mention those lifestyle changes [5].

“Parents are not being told the dangers associated with these drugs,” said Diane Stein, President CCHR Florida. “Lacking information, they may too easily give permission and regret it much later.”

For more information on psychiatric abuses or obtaining educational materials for yourself or an organization, please call CCHR Florida at 727-442-8820, or visit www.cchrflorida.org. Please RSVP for Ms. Seefeld’s seminar by calling or texting.

About CCHR:

Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. It was L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology, who said in March 1969, "Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health.’” For more information visit, www.cchrflorida.org

