Female Factor’s Bridget Brennan to Keynote M2Moms® & M2W®

Bridget Brennan, CEO, Female Factor

Groundbreaking Author of “Why She Buys” and “Winning Her Business” Showcases Strategies for Engaging the World’s Most Powerful Consumers

Women are a compass for how the market is changing. Just as we continually upgrade our software, we must upgrade our customer experiences to stay relevant. New skills are needed.” — Bridget Brennan, CEO, Female Factor

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based on her best-selling new book, Winning Her Business: How to Transform the Customer Experience for the World’s Most Powerful Consumers (HarperCollins Leadership), Bridget Brennan, CEO of the Female Factor , will keynote day one of M2Moms® - The Marketing to Moms Conference and M2W® - The Marketing to Women Conference . “Bridget will answer the most burning question of our time: when there are literally hundreds of places where someone could buy your product or service, why should they buy from you?,” Nan McCann, M2Moms® / M2W® producer said. “Female consumers are certainly the key gender for almost every consumer brand.” Now in their 15th year, the conferences are presented by The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. M2Moms® & M2W will be held October 16 & 17, 2019, NYC.Winning Her Business: The New Rules of Engagement:"Women are a compass for how the market is changing," says Brennan. "Just as we continually upgrade our software to stay current, we must upgrade our customer experiences to stay relevant. In a consumer economy dominated by women, new skills are needed.”Adds McCann, “Bridget will inspire the audience of brand marketing execs with winning strategies and best practices for transforming the customer experience to increase sales, market share and emotional engagement,” McCann added. “Drawing on her new best seller as well as her ground-breaking experience as the author of the seminal marketing to women bible, Why She Buys, Bridget will cover the big trends impacting women’s purchasing decisions and the four key motivators driving their buying decisions. Brand marketers and ad execs in the audience will walk away with practical strategies and real-world examples to help them win the future in our rapidly changing world.”2019 Highlights:“This year’s new sessions & topics include a look at the moms market in China. It absolutely dwarfs the US market. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. We’ll be especially focusing on tech with segments on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, YouTube, Foursquare, JetBlack & Instagram. Additionally, we’ll study how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment. Plus, we’ll examine how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. But, probably our most timely new presentations will look at the very real differences between millennial moms and women and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z moms and women!”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work, to stimulate everyone’s creative juices we’re introducing our first ever female targeted startup “Shark Tank” featuring quick elevator pitches with a cash prize to the winner voted by the audience. Plus, in keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise women mean business.”About Bridget Brennan:Bridget Brennan is the CEO of Female Factor, the world’s top consultancy on marketing and selling to women. Brennan is the leading professional speaker on the subject of women consumers and author of the groundbreaking books Why She Buys: The New Strategy for Reaching the World’s Most Powerful Consumers (Crown Business) and Winning Her Business: How to Transform the Customer Experience for the World’s Most Powerful Consumers (HarperCollins Leadership). Female Factor contact information: Phone: 1.312.883.8988; Email info@thefemalefactor.comM2Moms® / M2W® Sponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, Facebook, Foursquare, WongDoody, The MotherBoard, FlashLight Insights, Marketing to Mums, The Female Factor, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms® / M2W®M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W® -The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019Pope Auditorium at Fordham Univ.113 W. 60TH St., NYCFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.com25% Early Registration Discount Code Is EB25 at: https://www.m2moms.com/registration/ M2Moms® & M2W® are produced by PME® Enterprises LLC, a sales and marketing company specializing in event creation, promotion, production and management



