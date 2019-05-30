Jatheon Technologies Adds Tagging and Customizable User Roles to Jatheon Cloud

Jatheon Technologies has announced another major feature update to Jatheon Cloud, the company’s cloud-based email archiving platform.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The email archiving, compliance and ediscovery specialist Jatheon Technologies has announced another major feature update to Jatheon Cloud, the company’s cloud-based email archiving platform.

One of the features that was included in the release was dynamic user roles – a feature that allows administrators to create new, non-default user roles and customize them in various ways. User roles can be defined based on departments, user groups, seniority levels and are flexible enough to suit each user or group of users and their position in the company. This addition will allow organizations to limit access to sensitive or business-critical data to end users and help prevent accidental or deliberate alteration and deletion of data.

By allowing users to apply tags to certain emails and label them for easier planning and organization, Jatheon simplified email categorization and archive management. Compliance officers will also be able to apply legal hold tags to preserve relevant email on the system when anticipating litigation or an audit.

Marko Dinic, Jatheon’s CEO, is happy with how the platform is coming together: “This release marks a big step towards our goal of providing organizations in regulated industries with the fastest, most reliable and complete email archiving solution in the cloud. Jatheon Cloud is a fourth-generation email archiving product which is extremely fast and simple to use and I’m really happy with the recent enhancements.”



ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 5+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving and governance solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in-class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations.

It is Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses, government agencies, educational, financial and healthcare institutions across the globe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.



