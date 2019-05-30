Muvi Brings The World’s Fastest & Fully Customizable Streaming Platform to BroadcastAsia

Muvi brings fastest and fully customizable platform to BroadcastAsia

Exhibiting at BroadcastAsia for the first time, Muvi cites the APAC region to be the fastest growing OTT market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful stint at NAB Vegas last month, Muvi, the NewYork-based OTT platform provider is all set to turn heads at upcoming Broadcast Asia scheduled to be held on 18-20 June 2019 at Suntec Singapore.

Exhibiting at the event for the first time, Muvi will be housed at Booth 6L4-08 showcasing its instantly deployable, Zero Coding streaming platform that is inclusive of everything from Cloud-based IT Infrastructure, CDN, DRM, Online Player, Transcoding & Encoding Engine, Analytics & Reports to front end apps for Website, Mobile and TVs -all out-of-the-box and fully managed!

Muvi has already carved out its niche in the OTT industry by offering the fully customizable Video & Audio streaming platform that empowers users to build their platform the way they like. Unlike other platforms, Muvi’s state-of-the-art architecture is devoid of any coding, hence it does not require an IT team to host or maintain. You just need to sign up with Muvi, upload your content, choose monetization and stream the next moment right away - everything through instantly deployable native apps for free! Checkout Muvi Free.

We are thrilled to be a part of Broadcast Asia which is one of its kind and celebrates technological innovation among the media fraternity, quotes Bibhuti Acharya, Chief Marketing Officer, Muvi. “ Over 950 happy customers across 30+ countries are streaming their content seamlessly and monetizing with the help of Muvi. From platform functionalities to our overall business strategy, all of our steps have been the reflection of our team`s vision and our customers’ feedback. The OTT platforms in the Asia-Pacific region is booming and poised for good growth in the coming years. This is the best time for us to feature at the show exhibiting our world-class product that simplifies streaming like nobody else, Bibhuti adds.



Meet Muvi at Booth 6L4-08, Suntec Singapore and learn how to host, stream and monetize your Video/Audio content without investing thousands of dollars. Book a Meeting now.

Muvi Expert Tips: Make the most of your meeting at BroadcastAsia by joining Muvi for free today. A live channel with Muvi and your own CMS will bring immense clarity on board when we meet at the show. Because by that time you would know exactly what you want for your streaming channel and our team could better suggest. Look forward to seeing you in Singapore!

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer, etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.