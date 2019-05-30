KDG UI/UX Design Team Wins Silver Communicator Award

KDG won a silver Communicator Award for its work on Drexel's higher ed crowdfunding campaign

KDG’s work on Drexel University’s 2018 Day of Giving campaign was recognized out of over 6,000 entries.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lehigh Valley UI/UX design team at KDG in Allentown has been awarded a silver Communicator Award for their work on Drexel University’s online crowdfunding campaign in 2018.

Over 6,000 entries from digital marketing and design experts were submitted. Other winners include ESPN, Forbes, and PepsiCo.

“It is an honor to be included alongside such influential players,” says Kalyn Kates, lead UI/UX designer at KDG. “This award truly is a testament to the strong cooperation and collaboration between Drexel and KDG.”

Drexel’s 2018 interactive donor portal used building blocks and a blueprint theme that echoed the school’s renowned engineering and architecture departments. Meanwhile, a secret game opened for certain donors, allowing them to try their hand at some online puzzles. Winners had their donations increased with added gifts made possible by Drexel’s generous friends.

KDG and Drexel have partnered up for the annual day of giving since 2016. The inaugural campaign was lauded by numerous organizations, even winning a platinum Case award in fundraising.

“Every year, the campaigns get bigger and better,” adds Kates. “They’ve become something both KDG and Drexel continue to look forward to.”

To learn more about Drexel’s 2018 campaign, visit https://2018.kyledavidgroup.com/drexel-university-case-study/.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

Welcome to KDG



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.