Canada Lawn Mowers Market – Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019−2024 | Industry Analysis Report by Arizton

Canada Lawn Mower Market Report 2024

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lawnmowers market in Canada is likely to reach over $2 billion, registering an absolute growth rate of over 30% in 2018–2024. The increasing demand for electric-powered vehicles and the rising popularity of backyard beautification along with the trend of keeping yards maintained are driving the growth of lawn mowers in Canada during the forecast period. With this report, customers can discover the latest market dynamics and discover sources of potential market growth for the lawn mowers market in Canada.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawn mowers market in Canada in 2018.

The standard ride-on lawn mower segment occupies the highest share of over 45% in the ride-on mowers category.

The residential user segment is growing and occupies major shares in the end-user segment.

The growing demand for green initiatives, the shift toward technological advanced equipment, and increase in technological innovations are the major trends witnessed in the lawn mowers market in Canada

Gas-powered lawn mowers remain the favorite choice among users though electric models are making significant adoption among end-users.



Report Offerings:

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawn mowers market for the current and forecast period

Classification of the lawn mowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment’s market size and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future growth prospects of the lawn mowers industry in Canada

An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



Report Coverage:

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the lawn mowers market in Canada and its segments, including product, fuel, and end-user types. It discusses different segments of lawnmowers to derive specific market estimations. The segmentation includes:

Product Type

Walk-behind Mowers

Ride-on Mowers

Robotic Mowers

Fuel Type

Manual-powered Mowers

Gas-powered Mowers

Propane-powered Mowers

Electric-powered Mowers

End-user Type

Residential Users

Landscaping Service Providers

Golf Courses

Government and Others

Target Audience:

Top level management personnel of existing operators/vendors

Potential new entrants to the market

Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

Professional landscaping service providers/contractors

Corporate and governments bodies



Why buy this report?

To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

To focus on the niche market and customization of the report to a specific country

To offer a presentation-ready format and easy interpretation of data

To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the lawn mowers market







