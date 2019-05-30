France Lawn Mowers Market – Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019−2024

France Lawnmower market 2024

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lawnmower market in France is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.

The lawnmower market in France is likely to reach over $1.5 billion, registering an absolute growth rate of around 33% in 2018−2024. The major usage of lawn and garden equipment can widely be observed in the business segment. The need to maintenance lawns in residential, commercial and government sectors, golf courses, and professional landscaping establishments is driving the market. With this report, customers can discover the latest market dynamics and identify sources of potential market growth for the lawn mowers market in France.



Report Offerings:

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawn mowers market in France for the current and forecast period

• Classification of the lawn mowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment’s market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawn mowers industry in France

• An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Request for a free sample!

Report Coverage:

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the lawn mowers market in France and its segments, including product, fuel, and end-user types. It discusses different segments of lawn mowers to derive specific market estimations. The segmentation includes:

• Product Types

o Walk-behind Mowers

o Ride-on Mowers

o Robotic Mowers

• Fuel Types

o Manual-powered Mowers

o Gas-powered Mowers

o Propane-powered Mowers

o Electric-powered Mowers

• End-user Types

o Residential Users

o Landscaping Service Providers

o Golf Courses

o Government and Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawn mowers market in France in 2018.

• The self-propelled lawn mower segment occupies the highest revenue share of over 40% in the walk-behind category.

• The residential user segment is growing and occupies major shares in the end-user segment.

• The robotic lawn mower segment witnessed an exponential growth rate of over 15% in 2018.

• Electric-powered mowers witnessed significant rise in the market with a growth rate of over 5%.

Order a report now!

Target Audience:

• Top level management personnel of existing operators/vendors

• Potential new entrants to the market

• Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

• Professional landscaping service providers/contractors

• Corporate and governments bodies

Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market and customize the report to a specific country

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the lawn mowers market

• Detailed analysis of garden tools and equipment for specific country

• Current opportunity and future potential identification

• 15 minutes read-to-know in-depth market opportunities

• First of its kind presentation-ready product

• Data on 25 countries readily available





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.